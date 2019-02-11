FOOTBALL: Nayadley, Brower ink LOI's on Signing Day

Nayadley adds to Ringgold’s OL legacy
National Signing Day has become a busy one for Ringgold High School in recent years, especially when it comes to offensive linemen.
Current senior Cade Nayadley became the eighth Ringgold trenchman to sign college scholarship papers in the past five seasons when he signed his letter of intent with Division I (FCS) Jacksonville State in front of a huge crowd of well-wishers at Ringgold this past Wednesday.
Nayadley had played some offensive line in the past, but was a defensive lineman for his first two seasons at Ringgold. He switched to tight end at the start of his senior campaign and caught 10 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown in six games.
However, when the Tigers changed things to a more run-based attack midway through this past season, Nayadley moved to the offensive trenches and the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder had 18 knockdown blocks and did not allow a single sack in five games.
"(Assistant) Coach (Chase) Fleming worked with me a lot during the offseason on stuff," Nayadley said. "I also went to a bunch of college camps over the summer to get my name out there a little bit and Coach Fleming helped with that too. I just have to keep working and learning and getting stronger to become a better lineman."
"Cade has really developed into a great offensive lineman, but he's got feet like a tight end," head coach Robert Akins said. "When people came in to recruit him, we showed them a lot of film of him playing basketball with just a little bit of football mixed in. That way they could see him play point guard, see his feet and see how he moved. When they saw that, they immediately fell in love with him."
Fleming concurred and said it was Nayadley's agility on the court that sold a lot of college football programs on his senior standout.
"He just has unbelievable athleticism," Fleming stated. "Any guy that is 6-4, 270 pounds, plays point guard and can bring the ball down the floor like he can, offensive line coaches just drool over that. That was really a big selling point in his recruiting, plus the fact that he's only played offensive line for about eight months.
"I know Jacksonville State is going to start him out as a tackle, but I could see him moving into the interior of the line and being a guy that can play all five positions (on the line)."
"It's a great day," Nayadley added. "Playing Division I sports is something I've always dreamed of. It just feels great. They're just family there (at Jacksonville State). I really like the coaches, too. It just felt like home to me and it's just a great football program that they've got going.
"I'm an unselfish player and I work hard. I'm going to do what they ask me to do and I think I can eventually become a good offensive lineman there. I just have to work hard in the weight room and give them all I got."
Nayadley said he hadn't decided on a major, but is wanting to stay in the realm of sports in some way.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brower signs on to play for Morehead State
When it comes to the track, Ringgold's Pete Brower is one of the top 400-meter runners in the northwest Georgia area. But while Brower will still be running the distance for the Tigers later in the spring, his future plans involve a little more short-distance sprinting.
Brower opted for the football route during National Signing Day this past Wednesday as the 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver put his signature on a Division I FCS letter of intent with Morehead State in Kentucky.
"I had a lot of people helping me out during the recruitment process, like (assistant) Coach (Chase) Fleming, (head) Coach (Robert) Akins and another coach from Catoosa County, Coach (David) Gann," Brower explained. "They have all helped me out tremendously and, honestly, I wouldn't have gotten a lot of the looks that I got without them. A lot of the credit goes to them."
Of course, Brower's past two seasons of 70 combined catches for 1,141 yards had a little to do with it as well. He also picked off a pair of passes last season on defense, defended four more and had both a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
"For Pete, last year was probably more successful because we had him on the outside," Akins said. "He played on the inside for us this (past) year until right at the very end of the season. When (the recruiters) saw some of the catches he'd made and found out that he's a 400-meter guy, several places started recruiting him immediately."
Brower said he was instantly struck by the beauty of the campus and that it didn't hurt that a little winter precipitation had fallen.
"When I first went to visit there, I saw how pretty the campus was up there in the mountains," he recalled. "Luckily, it was snowing that day and I just love the snow. There's just a lot of beautiful scenery and when I got to meet the coaches, it was ten times better after that. They really care about their students' education, along with sports. Plus, they have a really good medical program and really everything I need for my career."
"He's still learning the position of receiver," Fleming said. "He's great at going and getting those 50-50 balls, he's a really good route runner and he starting to learn the nuances of playing the position. Some schools were even looking at him maybe becoming a tight end because he's already a 6-foot-3 guy and he might not be done growing yet."
Brower said it was going to take hard work and dedication on his part to succeed with the Eagles.
"I'm going to be one of those kids that does the extra reps," he said. "I'll be the one that will jump to the front of the line and do what needs to be done and I'm just going to try my hardest every day that I'm there."