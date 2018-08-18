The Ringgold Tigers limited the Dalton Catamounts to just 10 offensive plays in the first half on Friday night, running 39 offensive plays of their own and outgaining the Big Red by nearly a 5-1 margin in total yards.
But on a night when the biggest stop was made by Mother Nature, the Blue-and-White simply couldn't catch a break.
Nor could they catch Dalton kick returner Tyis Love.
Love returned the game's opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and added a 98-yard punt return for a score early in the second quarter and the Catamounts would claim a 21-10 victory in a game that was suspended and ultimately called because of severe storms at halftime.
Ringgold won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half at Harmon Field, setting up Love's first score of the night. Ivan Mora, one of the state's top kickers, would boot the first of three extra points to give his team an early 7-0 lead.
But Ringgold was undeterred and proceeded to go 80 yards in just five plays on their ensuing possession. Senior quarterback Cole Kibler was 3-of-3 in the air on the drive for 74 yards, the last 16 going to fellow senior Andre Tarver on a slant as senior kicker Garrett Davis added the PAT to tie the game with 9:49 left in the first period.
That would be all the scoring until early in the second stanza. The Tigers would punt from inside the 50-yard line, looking to back up the Catamounts deep in their own territory. But Love would pick up the bouncing ball at his own 2-yard line, avoid a tackle and race nearly the full length of the field to put his team ahead 14-7 just 30 seconds into the second quarter.
After Ringgold went three-and-out, Dalton drove 40 yards in four plays with quarterback Landon Allen finding Bryce Houghton on a 20-yard TD pass with just under nine minutes left in the half to build their lead to 21-7.
The Tigers would respond with an impressive 15-play march that took them from their own 20 inside the Dalton 10. However, Ringgold was unable to get the ball in the endzone and had to settle for 27-yard Davis field goal in the closing seconds of the first half.
The lightning would begin in earnest just as both teams were warming up to begin the second half and the forecasted storms would finally hit the area. Officials waited for nearly 90 minutes before finally making the decision to end the non-region game.
Ringgold piled up 188 total offensive yards to just 41 for Dalton. Kibler went 9-of-16 for 127 yards in the abbreviated game.
The Tigers (0-1) will begin their home schedule next Friday night with its annual backyard feud with Heritage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.