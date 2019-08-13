The official start of the high school football season is just days away and four area players will begin the year with some All-State credentials.
In Class 4A, Heritage’s Kobe McAlister and Ridgeland’s Terrance Roberts were both named All-State by the website RecruitGeorgia.com.
McAlister, a 6-foot-7, near 300-pounder, recently committed to the University of Cincinnati after weighting several offers. A first team All-Region selection in 2018, McAlister was named as a second team All-State lineman by the Georgia Sports Writers Association following last season.
Roberts was the Region 6-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year as a junior as the 5-8, 175-pound linebacker recorded 87 total tackles with 13 going for a loss and seven sacks, including four in a playoff victory over Flowery Branch. He too was a second team GSWA All-State pick a year ago.
Meanwhile, Ridgeland’s Jordan Blackwell was an honorable mention preseason All-State selection by RecruitGeorgia. The reigning 6-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year was a second team running back on last fall’s GSWA All-State squad after rushing 143 times for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns without a single fumble in 2018.
McAlister and Roberts were also listed on the Class 4A preseason All-State team by Georgia High School Football Daily.
Also getting a nod from RecruitGeorgia is Ringgold senior offensive lineman Reid Williams. The 6-1, 290-pound center recently opted to play football for the Chattanooga Mocs.
He did not allow a single sack in his junior season, setting a new Tigers’ record for knockdown blocks in a single season. He was a first team All-Region pick in 6-AAA and a second team All-State selection by the GSWA after last season.