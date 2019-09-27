The thousands of fans that packed Jeff Sims Field on Friday night, ready to watch the highly-anticipated match-up between Ridgeland and Heritage, will have to wait a little longer.
After waiting over two-and-a-half hours due to GHSA-mandated lightning delays, game officials, coaches and school administrators made the decision to postpone the game and pick it back up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Heritage began the game at its own 20-yard line after a touchback and used three plays to pick up a first down to their own 34. However, a lightning strike within seven miles of the stadium was detected at approximately 7:40 p.m. and officials immediately sent the two teams to their respective locker rooms just 88 seconds into the contest.
GHSA rules mandate that a game must be delayed for 30 minutes once lightning is detected and that the 30-minute delay resets with each additional lightning strike.
Officials were hopeful that play could be resumed at approximately 9 p.m. and fans began to file back into the stadium, but more lightning would force spectators to evacuate once more.
A brief break in the weather around 9:55 p.m. again raised hopes that the game could be resumed and both teams emerged from the locker rooms to begin warm-ups with an eye on a 10:15 restart. However, another round of lightning moved in just as warm-ups were concluding, forcing both teams to head back inside and forcing fans back under cover.
Game and school officials conferred as they continued to check the weather radar. But with no visible let-up in sight, the decision was finally made at approximately 10:25 to postpone the game until Saturday night.
Admission to Saturday night's game will be free for spectators.