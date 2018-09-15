Up 21-13 at halftime, the LFO Warriors saw visiting Ringgold battle back to take a 25-21 lead in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
However, the Warriors would score the final two touchdowns of the game to pick up a big 35-25 win over the Tigers at Tommy Cash Stadium.
It was the second win in a row for LFO over their archrivals after they beat the Tigers last season, 28-23, to snap a streak of 12 consecutive losses to their cross county foes.
LFO (3-1, 2-0) took the lead for good, 28-25, on a James Beddington 26-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and a 17-yard scamper by Giovanni Barroso with less than two minutes to play would seal the victory.
Nathan Williams was the workhorse for LFO all night long as the senior carried 23 times for 162 yards.
Quarterback Malachi Powell completed just three passes on the night, but all three went for Warrior touchdowns. He found Ruddy Ware on a 17-yard score to answer a 16-yard touchdown catch by Ringgold's Andre Tarver in the first quarter. Powell later connected with Gabe Smith on a 30-yard TD pass with just over three minutes left in the first period.
Tarver would score his second touchdown of the night in the second quarter, this one on a 5-yard run, but Ringgold would miss the extra point to keep LFO in the lead by one. That lead would become eight as Jacob King hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass in traffic with less than a minute remaining to give the Warriors the lead at intermission.
Ringgold (1-3, 0-2) would rally in the second half with a pair of scores to take the brief four-point lead. Brayden Broome returned a pick 80 yards for a score midway through the third quarter and a short TD run in the opening minute of the fourth put the Tigers in front. However, it was a precarious lead at best as the Warriors stopped the Tigers on a pair of two-point conversion attempts before rallying for the win.
LFO will head to Tallapoosa next Friday for what is suddenly a huge game against surprising Haralson County, who is now 3-0 for the first time since 2007. Meanwhile, Ringgold will have to regroup quickly as top-ranked Calhoun comes to Don Patterson Field that same night.