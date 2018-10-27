For the first time since 2004, the LFO Warriors will host a state football playoff game.
The Red-and-White continued its stellar season in Chatsworth on Friday night, snapping a five-game losing streak to North Murray by shutting down the high-powered Mountaineers, 19-9, and clinching no worse than the No. 2 seed in Region 6-AAA.
With the victory, LFO (7-2, 6-1) will head to Phil Reeve Stadium next Friday night to face the No. 1-ranked Calhoun Yellow Jackets (9-0, 7-0) in a winner-take-all showdown for the region championship.
LFO ran 70 plays on the night, most coming on the ground, as they punished North Murray to the tune of 331 rushing yards. The Warriors were once again strong in clutch situations, going 7-of-12 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down.
The defense also had its chance to shine as they gave up just 209 total yards and held North Murray (5-4, 4-3) 21 points under its season average. The nine points the Mountaineers managed on Friday was their lowest scoring output of the season.
Most all of the scoring came in the first quarter. LFO led 12-0 on a 1-yard run by Nathan Williams and a 2-yard run by Jacob Brown. North Murray quarterback Preston Poag, Jr. added a 1-yard TD of his own and kicker Owen Hannah booted a 25-yard field goal to cut the Warriors' lead to 12-9.
That would all the scoring until the fourth quarter when Brown helped ice the victory with a 17-yard run, followed by an Alec Gentry extra point.
Brown would have his best game as a Warrior with 132 yards on just 13 carries. Williams would bull his way to 116 yards on 28 attempts and quarterback Malachi Powell would run for 43 yards and throw for 52 on 2-of-4 passing, including a 43-yard completion to Giovanni Barroso.
Poag was limited to 67 yards in the air on 6-of-16 attempts, while he was picked off once by Jacob King and sacked three times, twice by James Beddington and once by Braxton Jones. Noah Lunsford led all North Murray runners with 69 yards on 14 carries.
LFO's last playoff home game was 19-0 first-round decision over Mount Zion-Jonesboro in the Warriors' historic 2004 season. That was also the last time the Warriors raised a region championship trophy.