FOOTBALL: LFO springs into spring

After some lean years, LFO began to right the ship last fall.
The Warriors went 5-5, snapping a long losing streak to county rival Ringgold and playing for a 6-AAA North subregion title before coming up one win shy of a state playoff berth.
LFO couldn’t wait to get back on the field and they were the first in the two-county area to begin spring football as approximately 60 players strapped on the pads last Monday to begin two weeks of drills.
“It’s going good,” said head coach Bo Campbell this past Friday. “We’ve got a lot of new guys and young guys that did a great job on (the junior varsity) for last year and we’re looking for them to step up to the varsity level. They’re learning a lot and I’ve been impressed with the practices so far. They’ve all come out with a great attitude and a great work ethic, so we’re excited.”
But there are notable absences in the form of 20 key seniors, whom got LFO back into playoff contention last fall. Campbell said those graduating players would definitely be missed, but it was a chance for new faces to make their presence known.
“We had a great group of seniors last year that led us and did some great things for us,” Campbell added. “We’re definitely going to miss them, but it’s an opportunity for some of these younger guys that were providing depth for us last year. We have about half our starters back on both sides of the ball. Those younger guys are learning, but they just have to learn at a faster pace because it’s not going to be long before we are out there for our first game.”
Campbell said he and his coaching staff we’re focusing on every position during the two weeks and stressing to the players that all 22 spots on the field would have to be earned.
“I told the kids before we came out here for spring practice - and I’ve always been this way when we come out for spring practice - but no one has a spot,” he explained. “We have a short memory as far as who did what last year and who started last year. We feel that they need to come out each year and earn their spot back or earn a spot. We feel that it breeds competition.”
LFO will get a chance to show fans how much they have learned this Friday (April 27) as they will conclude practice with their spring game versus East Ridge. Game time is 7 p.m.