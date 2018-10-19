FORT OGLETHORPE - The LFO Warriors took the field at Tommy Cash Stadium on Friday night looking like a team on a mission.
Mission accomplished.
Using their trademark ground-and-pound style, LFO opened up a big lead at halftime and went on to an 33-14 victory over Sonoraville. The win secured the Warriors' first state playoff berth since 2009 and put a severe cramp in the Phoenix's playoff hopes with just two games left in the regular season.
Even head coach Bo Campbell couldn't suppress a big smile when addressing his jubilant players afterward.
"These guys are resilient," said Campbell, whose team lost over 20 seniors from a season ago. "I've been very proud of them all year. They've worked really hard the past four years to get to this point and they deserve every second of it. We could have put together a better second half tonight, but I was really pleased with the first half. They came out with a hunger to get in the playoffs."
The Warriors put up 222 yards in the opening half, 191 coming on the ground, as they found the endzone four times to build what became an insurmountable 26-0 cushion at the break.
LFO (6-2 overall, 5-1 in Region 6-AAA) started the game by marching 71 yards in eight plays, all on the ground, before Jacob Brown took a pitch to his right, got to the corner, stayed inbounds and raced 28 yards for the score. An Alec Gentry kick made it 7-0 less than four minutes into the contest.
After a high snap led to a partially blocked punt on Sonoraville's first possession, LFO gave the ball to senior fullback Nathan Williams, who covered the 26 yards in just four plays before bulling his way in from two yards out to make it 14-0 with 5:09 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors' pass defense would make its presence known over the next few minutes.
Giovanni Barroso broke up a fourth-down pass at the LFO 31-yard line and three plays later, after the Warriors coughed up the ball at their own 38, Ruddy Ware wrestled a jumpball away from a Phoenix receiver for an interception at the Warriors 21. The pick set up a 79-yard drive, capped by quarterback Malachi Powell's 15-yard keeper for six more points.
Then, just one play into Sonoraville's ensuing possession, Christian Vaughn stepped right in the path of a Cole Godfrey pass and returned it 30 yards for the score, his second pick-six of the season. LFO's defensive backs would make one more big play late in the half, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down from just outside the redzone.
LFO would make it 33-0 early in the fourth as Barroso scooted his way to paydirt on a nifty 15-yard scamper. The defense would get sacks from Braxton Jones, Todd Thornburg and Dylan Simpson, while punter Charlie Harless did his part to flip the field via a 58-yard punt midway through the third quarter.
Bright spots were few and far between for the Phoenix. Kobe McEntyre had a first-half interception and the defense was responsible for Sonoraville's first points of the night as Blade Bryant recovered a fumble in the Warriors' endzone with 5:56 to play in the game. The Phoenix also blocked an LFO field goal attempt late in the third.
Sonoraville's only fruitful offensive drive of the night came in the final four minutes as they went 44 yards in nine plays, aided by 15-yard, fourth-down pass interference call on the Warriors, before Tre Williams plowed in from a yard out with 15.1 seconds remaining. Tripp Morrison hit two PAT's for the Phoenix.
LFO ran for 263 yards with Williams taking team honors with 116 yards on 18 tough carries. Brown added 48 yards, all in the first half, while Powell picked up 61 yards on the ground and 30 through the air on one completion to Williams.
Godfrey, who was forced to scramble for a good portion of the night by a pursuing LFO defense, finished with just 75 yards in the air. Williams had a team-high 46 rushing yards as the Phoenix managed just 108 on the ground. Sonoraville was also just 2-of-12 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.
"All the way around, I think we had a solid game, but the defense had a great game," Campbell added. "It's been an emotion ride for the last four years trying to get this thing going, so for these guys to get in the playoffs, it's just unbelievable. I'm so happy for them, but we're not finished yet. We're taking it game by game. We want to do bigger and better things and keep this ride going."
LFO will try to secure at least the No. 2 spot in the region when they travel to North Murray next Friday night. Meanwhile, Sonoraville (3-6, 2-4) will be at home to face Coahulla Creek.