FOOTBALL: LFO senior duo signs with Shorter

After playing football together for the past few seasons, LFO seniors Charlie Harless and Nathan Williams will continue to be teammates for a while longer.
The duo, two of the leaders of the Warriors' recent football resurgence, signed their letters of intent on Thursday to continue their playing careers at NCAA Division II Shorter University in nearby Rome, Ga.
The two were instrumental in helping the Warriors go from 0-10 in 2015 and 1-9 in 2016 to 5-5 in 2017 and 7-4 this past fall. LFO played for the Region 6-AAA title in 2018 and hosted a state playoff game for the first time in a dozen years.
"We're very proud of these guys and the team overall," LFO head football coach Bo Campbell said. "This is really a team accomplishment, not just for these two young men, but for our whole school and football program."
Harless has developed into one of the top punters in the state and was a Georgia Sports Writers Association (GSWA) All-State first teamer this past fall as he averaged 46.5 yards on 23 punts. An All-Region pick the past two years, Harless was second team GSWA All-State as a junior when he averaged 44 yards per punt.
"Hopefully I can bring a lot to their program and just do what I do best, which is just try to kick it long and deep," Harless said. "I know Nathan and I are both really excited and proud to be setting a new standard for Lakeview football. Playing with and being there with someone I know will (help) with being away from home. I know we'll be close (to home), but it will still help out a lot."
Williams has shouldered the bulk of the running game for the Warriors in recent years. A second team All-Region selection in 2017, he rushed 170 times for 1,238 yards and nine TD’s with only one fumble. Then, as a senior, he ran 184 times for 1,078 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding one TD reception. He also was Class 3A wrestling state runner-up at 195 pounds last month.
He said that Harless' decision to sign with the Hawks was a big factor in his decision to sign there as well.
"I'm comfortable with Charlie," he explained. "I've been around him forever. We're going to push each other and hold each other accountable on the field and in the classroom, so it will be good to have him there."
Like Harless, Williams said Signing Day meant a lot to him for a number of reasons.
"I've been working hard ever since the rec leagues," he added. "My parents have been there supporting me the whole way, along with my coaches and friends. It's just a real blessing to be here today. I want to be a hard, physical back (with the Hawks) that can open up some holes and get them some good short yardage."
"We're proud of what they have done athletically and academically too," Campbell added. "You have to have done the work academically to get into the school and these guys have the GPA's and ACT scores. Athletically, they were also getting the work done to a point where people were noticing them so, again, we're very proud of them."
Harless plans to major in criminal justice with future plans in working in law enforcement on local and federal levels, while Williams plans to study secondary education. He hopes to one day return to LFO as a teacher and coach.