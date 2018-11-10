The LFO Warriors have prided themselves on being a physical football team all season long.
However, in its first home state playoff game in 14 years, the Red-and-White ran into a team that didn't mind mixing it up a little too.
Visiting North Hall, the No. 3 seed from tough and top-heavy Region 7-AAA, chewed up the wet, muddy turf at Tommy Cash Stadium to the tune of 313 rushing yards on 51 carries, while the Trojans gave up just 108 yards - all on the ground - and ended LFO's magical season with a 41-6 victory in the Class AAA playoff opener.
J.T. Fair scored on a 36-yard run on the opening series to give North Hall (9-2) the lead and the Trojans would add two more touchdowns in the first half - one on a short run by quarterback David Seavey and one on a 15-yard catch by Fair just before the end of the half - to build a 20-0 cushion.
Fair would add a 1-yard scoring plunge in the second half and ended the night with 129 yards on 10 carries, while Daniel Jackson picked up 68 yards and a score. Seavey attempted just five passes on the night, connecting on two, including the 15-yard touchdown.
Nearly half of the Warriors' yards came on one run by Deandre Rowe, who broke free for a 45-yard score in the late stages of the game.
No further individual statistics for LFO were available as of press time.
North Hall will take on powerhouse Cedar Grove in the second round, while LFO's seven wins (7-4 overall) were the most for the program since the 2012 season.