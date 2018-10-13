The LFO Warriors continued their push toward their first state playoff appearance since 2007 with a solid 41-18 victory over Coahulla Creek Friday night at Tommy Cash Stadium.
Nathan Williams scored three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air, as LFO improved to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in Region 6-AAA. Malachi Powell and Jacob Brown also had touchdown runs for the Warriors.
No further details were available as of press time.
LFO will host Sonoraville in another big region contest next Friday night. It will be Senior Night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's Catoosa County News.