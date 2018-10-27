The Pickens Dragons capped their first-ever 10-0 regular season in school history with a 48-19 win at LaFayette on Friday night.
The Ramblers actually drew first blood, taking a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest on a 75-yard touchdown pass. But a pair of Pickens scores, one on the ground and one through the air, would give the Dragons a 13-7 lead at the first-quarter horn.
Pickens would add a second TD pass early in the second period, but the Ramblers would battle back to make it 20-13 on a 3-yard run by Vyshonn Daniel with six minutes left in the half.
However, three quick scores would turn the tide in favor of the visitors.
The Dragons would get back on the board with a touchdown run and the defense returned an interception for a score to boost the lead to 20 points. Pickens would then recover a LaFayette fumble at the Ramblers' 24-yard line to set up another touchdown with just two minutes remaining in the half, upping its advantage to 41-13 at intermission.
Another rushing touchdown would make it 48-13 in the third quarter, but the Ramblers would get the final points of the night on a 12-yard run by Andrew Pendergrass with less than a minute to play in the third.
No further details were available as of press time.
LaFayette (4-5, 1-4) will look to close out the season with a victory next Friday night as they travel to winless Gilmer.