Like most every team in the northwest Georgia area on Friday night, the LaFayette Ramblers had to deal with a rain and lightning delay, one that lasted nearly two hours and interrupted their season debut.
But it was another lightning strike midway through the fourth quarter that provided the biggest jolt of the night.
After a fumble led to a touchdown with 7:58 to play and gave the visiting Model Blue Devils their first lead of the game, quarterback Vyshonn Daniel connected with fellow senior Andrew Pendergrass on a 67-yard touchdown strike just 23 seconds later and the Ramblers would get their very first win under new head coach Paul Ellis, 28-25 in front of a damp, but happy hometown crowd at Jack King Stadium.
LaFayette used two more big plays to open up a 21-7 lead in the first half. Jamario Clements broke off an 80-yard TD run and Jalen Suttle got free on a 76-yard scoring scamper. Daniel got the Orange-and-Black on the board first with a 7-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive and Max Studdard would boot three off his four extra points on the night.
But the Blue Devils would use a couple of big plays of their own. They answered Daniel's first touchdown run with a 63-yard scoring burst to tie the score and they would answer Suttle's touchdown run by returning the ensuing kickoff for a score with just under three minutes to play in the first half.
Lightning and heavy rain would stop the game with 2:54 left in the first half and it also seemed to stop the Ramblers' momentum. After waiting out the lengthy weather delay, LaFayette was unable to put up any more points and the drought would continue throughout the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Model would score late in the third quarter to cut the Ramblers' lead down to two. However, they would come up empty on the 2-point conversion attempt and LaFayette would take the 21-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils would take their only lead of the game with just under eight minutes to play, but it also set the stage for Pendergrass' heroics just moments later. The senior also thwarted a Model drive in the first half by picking off a pass in the end zone.
LaFayette would hold Model on its next possession and the Ramblers would convert a big third down with two minutes left before picking up one final first down to run out the clock.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (1-0) will try to keep it going in Blue Ridge next week as they travel to face the Fannin County Rebels in the teams' first matchup since 1981. Fannin County, 2-8 a year ago, is coming off a 28-0 shutout of Gilmer.