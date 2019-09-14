The LaFayette Ramblers fell to 2-2 on the season after a 20-7 road loss at still-unbeaten Christian Heritage on Friday night in Dalton.
The Lions led 14-7 at halftime before tacking on two Joe Dixon second-half field goals. Christian Heritage opened with a 20-yard scoring run by quarterback Christian Thomas and an eight-yard TD catch by Gage Leonard sandwiched around a 32-yard TD run by LaFayette quarterback Jaylon Ramsey and an extra point by Max Studdard midway through the second quarter.
The Lions were playing with heavy hearts following the untimely passing of defensive coordinator Steve Sparks this past Saturday after a bout with pancreatic cancer.
No further information was available on the game as of press time.
LaFayette will take next Friday off before opening Region 6-AAAA play at Southeast Whitfield on Sept. 27.
