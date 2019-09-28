The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAAA after an abbreviated 33-6 road victory at Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
Trey Taylor scored on an 8-yard run early in the first quarter before the game was delayed by lightning. Once the game finally resumed, Southeast was forced to punt and the Ramblers took possession at the Raiders 47-yard line. Moments later, quarterback Jaylon Ramsey raced 47 yards for the score. A missed 2-point conversion would make the score at 13-0.
Another touchdown run with six minutes to go in the half would increase Lafayette's lead to 20-0 before Southeast finally got on the board with a TD pass some three minutes later.
However, a Jamario Clements touchdown run in the closing seconds of the half would give the Ramblers a three-touchdown cushion the break and Chase Keith would add to the lead on a 25-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter.
Another lengthy lightning delay would follow, but with no let-up in the weather in sight, coaches and game officials agreed to end the game in the third quarter.
The Ramblers will be back at Jack King Stadium next Friday night for Homecoming against Heritage.
