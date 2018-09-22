Two weeks after seeing a 26-0 halftime lead evaporate in a loss to Christian Heritage, LaFayette fans were on pins and needles at Jack King Stadium on Friday night after visiting Southeast Whitfield erased a 14-0 halftime deficit to tie the game at 21 apiece by the end of the third quarter.
However, the Orange-and-Black would send the Rambler faithful home with smiles on their faces.
A 3-yard touchdown pass from Vyshonn Daniel to Alan Hu with just over four minutes to go in the game put LaFayette back and front and a final goal-line stand in the closing seconds would preserve the Ramblers' 28-21 region opener over the Raiders.
The win also snapped LaFayette's six-game losing streak to the Raiders from Dalton.
Southeast Whitfield would march down the field in the closing moments, looking to tie or perhaps take the lead. They would move the ball all the way down to the LaFayette 5-yard line with under a minute to play, but the Rambler defense would stiffen on fourth down to force an incomplete pass and seal the victory.
No further details were available as of press time.
LaFayette (4-1, 1-0) will look to remain unbeaten in 6-AAAA play next Friday night when they travel to Heritage.