LaFayette head football coach Paul Ellis termed Friday night's clash with Gordon Lee, "a good old-fashioned football game" amd junior running back Jamario Clements was a good old-fashioned workhorse for the Ramblers.
Clements carried 32 times on the night, 16 in each half, and finished with 176 of the Ramblers' 330 total rushing yards in a 28-20 victory over Walker County rival Gordon Lee at Jack King Stadium.
Clements scored twice on the night, once on a three-yard touchdown run late in the first half and later on a 20-yard pass play with just under nine minutes remaining that briefly put his team up by two scores.
"We just tried to pound it at them tonight," said Clements, who added nearly 20 pounds of muscle to his frame in the offseason in anticipation of an increased workload. "I've got the best offensive line I can ask for. They block on every play and they finish every play."
"I feel like, ever since I came to LaFayette, that one of our strengths has been our offensive line," Ellis said. "That all goes back to our weight room and our defensive coordinator, Coach (Matt) Yarbrough, who is in charge of that."
After a 12-play, 65-yard opening drive resulted in a five-yard touchdown pass from Jaylon Ramsey to Darian Stevens, the game morphed into some what of a track meet as the remainder of the first quarter would be highlighted by big plays. Gordon Lee got a key 25-yard, third-down reception by Brody Cobb before Cade Peterson found a seam and ripped off a 51 yard touchdown run. Montgomery Kephart's kick tied the score with 4:11 left in the first.
However, LaFayette would immediately answer with a big play of their own as Ramsey called his own number, pulled free of two would-be tacklers and raced 50 yards to paydirt to give his team a 14-7 lead going into the second quarter.
The games next two touchdowns would come less than 20 seconds a part late in the first half. The Ramblers went 50 yards in seven plays before Clements' three-yard run punctuated a 3:40 drive that made it 21-7. But just one play later, Peterson found a hole on the right side of the line and bolted 71 yards to the endzone as the Trojans cut the lead back down to 21-14 by halftime.
After an exchange of punts to start the third quarter, Gordon Lee drove into LaFayette territory. But with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter, Peterson had the ball ripped from his hands and Stevens was there to pounce on the loose pigskin to get the ball back to his offense at their own 38-yard line. A penalty would back them up 10 yards, but nine consecutive runs by Clemens, Ramsey, Trey Taylor and Chase Keith would move the ball into the red zone. Then with 8:45 remaining in the game, Ramsey threw a swing pass to Clements, who would break a tackle before completing the 20-yard scoring strike. The last of four Max Studdard extra points would make it 28-14.
Undaunted, Gordon Lee fired right back as Henry Ellis opened the ensuing possession with a 55-yard run to move the ball inside the LaFayette 25-yard line. Six plays later, Peterson muscled his way into the endzone from four yards out, but the extra point was deflected, keeping the Ramblers' lead at eight points with 5:50 remaining.
But with the Trojan defense needing a stop to get the ball back with a chance to send the game to overtime, Clements and his offensive line simply refused to allow it to happen. Clements carried the ball seven times on the next nine plays, all runs, as the Ramblers picked up three consecutive third downs. Ramsey also had a big seven-yard run on a fourth-and-three call with just over 90 seconds remaining to help seal the victory.
Ramsey finished with 13 carries for 124 yards and also went 6-of-11 in the air for 77 yards to four different receivers. The sophomore, who played the whole game at quarterback after senior Zach Cowan suffered an injury last week, gave credit to Cowan for helping him prepare for the week.
"Deep down, you still want football to be tough and hard-nosed," Ellis continued. "I know people were talking about us lining up in the spread and I think some people might be afraid that we wouldn't be able to line up and pound the football, but I'm really pleased with the total team effort tonight. It was a tough week because of Labor Day and a JV game we had to move to Tuesday. It's been a really weird week with a lot of jumbled-up practices, but I was really proud of how they responded tonight."
Peterson, who came into the game averaging 161 yards over his first two outings, saw that average go up as he rushed for 173 yards on 16 carries. The Gordon Lee junior is now just five yards shy of 500 for the season and has already racked up eight rushing touchdowns.
"Coach (Shane) Cauthorn was my (defensive coordinator) here last year and he's the (offensive coordinator) at Gordon Lee this year, so it just shows you how talented he is," Ellis added. "I have all the respect in the world for him and (Gordon Lee head) Coach (Josh) Groce over there. They are fantastic men and I mean that from the bottom of my heart."
LaFayette (2-1) will be on the road next Friday night to take on Christian Heritage, while Gordon Lee (2-1) will take next Friday night off in preparation for its sub-region opener at Darlington on Sept. 20.