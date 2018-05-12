First-year LaFayette head football coach Paul Ellis got a good look at the state of his team on Friday when the Ramblers made the trip to Coosa to meet the Eagles and the Jacksonville (Ala.) Golden Eagles.
The schools played in a jamboree format with Coosa facing Jacksonville for two quarters, Jacksonville playing LaFayette for two quarters, and the Ramblers finishing up against Coosa for the final two quarters.
Ellis got to see his starters spend some quality time on the field. While the Jacksonville and Coosa teams pulled their starters after the opening two quarters, LaFayette’s starters played most of their four quarters.
Ellis said after the game that the team has been concentrating so hard on learning a new system that the physical aspect of the game may have been lacking.
"We’ve been trying to get so much in, I didn’t have them in good shape tonight," Ellis said. "I thought we played with great effort. I thought we played intelligent at times. In the second game, in the third quarter, we looked a little bit fatigued. But I asked them, ‘Do y’all believe I’ll have y’all in shape by the fall?’, and they said, ‘Oh, yes sir, we know you will.’"
Ellis brings a lot of experience and success to the Ramblers’ football program.
He was named the team's head coach back in March, coming from a 14-year stint as the head coach at Class 6A Fort Payne (Ala.). He amassed a 109-48 record in his time there and left the program as the winningest coach in its history.
Ellis saw room for improvement in Friday’s matchups, but he’s confident in his new team’s ability to improve in time for the season in the fall.
"We’re not into moral victories or anything like that," He said. "Scoreboard-wise, I guess we lost, but we played with great effort. We gave up a couple of big plays in each game, but I thought we responded well after that. We didn’t just roll over and lay down. I thought we fought, and that’s what we’re looking for."
The Ramblers will open the season Aug. 17 at home against the Model Blue Devils.