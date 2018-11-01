The LaFayette Ramblers closed the book on the first season of the Paul Ellis Era on Thursday night with a 34-14 victory over Gilmer in Ellijay.
The Bobcats, hoping to avoid a third consecutive winless season, took an early 7-0 lead on a touchdown run midway through the first quarter. However, LaFayette (5-5, 2-4) would answer on a 20-yard scoring run by Jamario Clements. Max Studdard, who would go 4-for-5 on extra points, tied up the score.
Gilmer would drive inside LaFayette's 20-yard line on its next possession, but a missed field goal would give the Ramblers possession at their own 25-yard line and the offense would capitalize. LaFayette drove 75 yards with Clements capping the drive with a 2-yard run.
LaFayette would extend the lead to make it 21-7 halftime as Jack Martin got into the game on offense and scored on a 3-yard run with three minutes left in the half.
Gilmer's final touchdown came on a run in the first three minutes of the second half, which cut the lead to seven. However, Austin Rogers would stun the Bobcats moments later with a 70-yard kick return to push the score to 28-14.
LaFayette would force a punt and they would drive inside the Gilmer 5, but a fumble would end the scoring chance. The Ramblers' defense would return the favor early in the fourth quarter by recovering a Gilmer fumble at the 40, but the offense would be forced to punt it away as the Bobcats retook possession at their own 13-yard line.
However, Gilmer would put the ball on the ground again and this time it was Andrew Pendergrass going 20 yards with the scoop-and-score to account for the final six points of the evening and the season.
