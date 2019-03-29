Kip Klein has been a part of Ridgeland High School and the Ridgeland High School football program for 25 years.
He's going to be around for a while longer.
On Friday morning, the school officially announced that the longtime Panther assistant is taking the reigns and becoming head coach of the program for the first time.
"It is with great pleasure that the administrative team of Ridgeland High School announces the selection of Coach Kip Klein to officially lead the Panther football team as head coach," the school said through a press release. "Coach Klein has been an integral part of the growth and success of Ridgeland High School’s health and physical education department, baseball team and football team for the past two decades."
Klein has served in a number of coaching capacities with the Ridgeland football program, including as defensive coordinator on the 2012 Class 4A state finalist team. Last season, he was an assistant head coach and was named the team's Director of Football Operations after then-head coach Cortney Braswell left to take a position at the University of Louisville in early January.
"It's a big weight lifted off because I've been doing everything and trying to keep everything going," Klein said. "Just to have (the news) finally out in the public is going to be a blessing to my family. It's been a long road and a long journey and we aren't taking this lightly."
Klein, an East Ridge High graduate who played college football at East Tennessee State, came to Ridgeland in 1993 as a lay coach, while still serving as an assistant strength coach at UTC. He did his student teaching at Ridgeland before being offered a job as a P.E. teacher at the school.
He has continued to work his way up through the school and is currently an assistant principal. However, according to the press release, he will be resigning that position in order to "devote his full energies to leading his department and his program."
"I've applied for other jobs at other places, but for some reason, it's been God's plan that we stay here," Klein explained. "This is our mission field. We want to make good, happy, productive citizens and we want the guys to know that we love them. My wife teaches at the middle school and both of my boys have come up in the school system here. We're really excited about it."
Klein, who is now the ninth head coach in the history of the Panther program, said he has taken a lot from working with five different head coaches previously at Ridgeland after originally entering the program under Jimmy Starling.
"Coach Starling gave a kid out of college a chance to come in here and be a defensive coordinator and learn the ropes," Klein said. "I want this program to be a family atmosphere. We want to keep it simple, so the kids will fly around and do what you ask them to do. They'll have fun and they'll enjoy being with each other. I want that and I want the guys to enjoy being with our staff too and for the staff to enjoy (being with) them."
Ridgeland will return both the Walker County Offensive Player of the Year in Jordan Blackwell and the Walker County Defensive Player of the Year in Terrance Roberts as they look to build on last year's 8-4 campaign that saw them finish second in Region 6-AAAA and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
Klein said the goal for this fall is to win another region championship.
"We've got some young linemen who are big and we just have to get them strong," Klein said. "One of the things we're going to concentrate on this summer is that our linemen are going to be in the weight room lifting and lifting. They are going to be the key and we need them to be a family.
"The guys that I played offensive line with (at ETSU), we're all about 48 years old now, but we still talk once a month about our families and kids. Those are real relationships."
"Ridgeland Principal Karen Hughes and Athletic Director Robert Stinson are excited about Coach Klein’s selection," the press release said. "(They) are confident that his enthusiasm, energy and devotion to the students of the Panther community will bring continuity to the football program and continued success for years to come."
Klein is married to Mrs. Kim Klein, a faculty member of Chattanooga Valley Middle School. The couple have two sons, John and Jacob, both of whom are current students at Ridgeland and members of the Panther football program.