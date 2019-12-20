FOOTBALL: It's on to Cincinnati for Kobe McAlister

The past two seasons have seen the University of Cincinnati make some tremendous strides with its football program.
After back-to-back seasons of just four wins, the Bearcats improved to 11-2 in 2018 and went on to defeat Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl.
This fall, No. 21-ranked Cincinnati made it to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship game, currently sits at 10-3 and is prepping for a Birmingham Bowl game against Boston College on Jan. 2.
And with the program looking to be a big-time upswing nationally, Heritage senior Kobe McAlister knew it was the perfect time to hop aboard the Bearcats' train.
The composite three-star recruit signed with the Bearcats on Early National Signing Day this past Wednesday, selecting the Ohio school over offers from Appalachian State, Jacksonville State and Tulane. Cincinnati's recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the AAC and No. 51 nationally.
"I'll be honest, words can't even explain it right now," McAlister said of Signing Day. "It's just the environment up there. The coaches made it feel like a family and made it feel like home.
"I couldn't have done this without the other guys on our team and the coaches and everybody behind me and supporting me."
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound multi-sport athlete - McAlister is the starting center on the Generals' basketball team - was the 2019 Co-Lineman of the Year in Region 6-AAAA and was recently named to the Class 4A All-State Team by RecruitGeorgia.com after being tabbed to the preseason All-State squad by that same organization earlier in the year.
"He was an anchor for our offensive line," Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. "He's really grown physically and mentally in the last three years, but he really picked it up this year and I'm excited to see what his future is going to be. He's a really good football player with a huge upside. He's a good kid and I know he's going to go in and do well there. He's been great for our program and we wish him the best of luck."
Slaughter said McAlister's best asset is his huge frame.
"He about 6-5 and a half or 6-6 and he's going to weigh 320 pounds in a couple of years," the coach chuckled. "He's just an athletic, big kid and when you got a kid that tall who only weighs about 275 (pounds) right now, you know he can hold more weight very easily. Plus, he's athletic so he can move and he can run, so it will really help him at the next level because they'll be some other athletic kids he'll have to defend against."
McAlister knows he'll have to 'bring it' at the NCAA Division I level.
"I just want to bring hard work and intensity to their program," he said. "I think I can contribute pretty well up there."