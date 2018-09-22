For the Heritage Generals, the plan was simple enough. Grind out yards, chew up the clock and keep the high-powered Ridgeland offense off the field.
And for one quarter, the Navy-and-Red did just that.
But after running just two plays, losing a fumble and finding itself down 7-0 one play into the second quarter, Ridgeland finally got on track in a big, big way.
The Panthers forced Heritage into turnovers on three straight possessions and scored on eight consecutive offensive possessions of their own, putting up 47 unanswered points en route to a 53-28 victory in the Region 6-AAAA opener for both teams at Bowers and Painter Field on Friday.
Heritage (1-4, 0-1) took nearly 7:30 off the clock to start the game, marching from their own 14-yard line to the Ridgeland 20. Julian Brooks would recover a Nick Hanson fumble to thwart a potential scoring drive, but Wes Lozano would get the ball right back for Heritage as he pounced on a Tanner Hill fumble. The Generals would then drive 50 yards in just over four minutes before Hanson plunged in from a yard out on the first play of the second quarter to make it 7-0.
The next two quarters, however, would belong to the Panthers.
Jordan Blackwell capped a 56-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat formation and, after Heritage fumbled on the first play of its ensuing drive, Ridgeland (2-2, 1-0) would find the endzone again as Hill pump-faked to the left and found a wide-open Stephon Walker down the right side of the field for a 29-yard TD pass that gave Ridgeland its first lead at 14-7.
An athletic interception by Cyron Burse three plays later would be followed by a 37-yard TD run from Blackwell, who got the springing block from All-State offensive lineman Fred Norman. Three plays after that, Terrence Roberts would recover a Heritage fumble that would lead to a 30-yard touchdown run on a keeper by Hill.
Dylan Swanson would come up with the first of his two sacks on the night to force a Heritage punt and with just 17 seconds left to go in the half, Torrance Roberts hauled in a pass from Hill on the Ridgeland sideline, shook off a tackle and scampered 57 yards to make it 33-7 at the break.
"That's a really good team that had some bad bounces go against them tonight," Ridgeland head coach Cortney Braswell said of Heritage. "But it was good to see our kids respond and force some turnovers. I think the one thing we really did a good job of tonight was capitalizing on those turnovers. That's something we hadn't done in our first couple of games. To come away with points after forcing turnovers is a really big deal for us."
Hill called his own number again on the first play of the second half, faking an inside handoff before racing 53 yards for the touchdown. Swanson would come up with a sack on the Generals' first possession of the third quarter before he blocked a punt deep in Heritage territory. That punt block set up A'zavier Blackwell on an 8-yard run that pushed the lead to 47-7 less than four minutes into the third period
Heritage would answer on a nice nine-play, 70-yard march with Hanson hitting Cade Kiniry on a 4-yard TD pass. But the Panthers would show their big play ability one final time just two plays later as Hill stepped up in the pocket and found Walker on a 60-yard scoring strike.
The Generals would tack on the final two touchdowns. Kiniry got behind the secondary on a 43-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter and Dylan Bryan would get on the board on a 27-yard TD pass from Hanson with 5:57 remaining in the game.
Hill finished 8-of 13 in the air for 195 yards, while rushing two times for 83 yards. Walker was the leading receiver with 89 yards, while Torrance Roberts picked up 77 yards on two receptions. Jordan Blackwell had seven carries for 61 yards to pace the Ridgeland ground game.
Hanson was an efficient 20-of-28 for 237 yards. Nolan Letzgus had a big night with 10 catches for 103 yards, while Kiniry caught five passes for 78 yards. Jeffrey Curtis rushed 22 times for 102 tough yards.
"We're used to playing good football teams," Braswell said. "They did a good job of controlling the clock in the first quarter. We ended up with some third down-and-long situations and we've got to start finding ways to get off the field. We didn't do a very good job of that so we need to go back and re-evaluate our third down defense to make us more productive.
"But we've got some cats that can run. Unfortunately, we had a couple of touchdowns called back tonight on penalties and we just can't do those things, especially when it gets late in the year toward playoff time. But we did some really good things too. It's good to see the perimeter game start open up for us after we struggled with it in the first three games."
Ridgeland will travel to Northwest Whitfield next Friday for a big region game against the Bruins, while Heritage will welcome LaFayette to Boynton for Homecoming.