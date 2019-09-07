For just the third time in the program's history, the Heritage Generals are 3-0.
Nick Hanson tossed two second-half touchdown passes and used his legs to score a third as the Navy-and-Red pulled away in the second half for a 35-20 victory over the visiting Chattooga Indians at Jeff Sims Field.
"Anytime you start out 3-0 it's great," head coach E.K. Slaughter said after the game. "We've played three really physical football games, so we're fortunate not to be beat up too badly. Still, we really need a couple of days off to rest."
The game started inauspiciously for the Generals as they fumbled the opening kickoff. Chattooga took advantage of the short field with a three-play, 17 yard drive. A Lashaun Lester touchdown run and the ensuing extra point gave the Indians the early 7-0 lead.
Things looked even bleaker for Heritage as they were pinned back at their own three-yard line on the kickoff. But Hanson would generate a nine-minute, 97-yard drive, capped by a 15-yard touchdown run by Maddox Rose. Anderson Britton's extra point would knot up the game late in the first quarter.
Neither team would put any more points on the board until early in the second half when Gabe Ogle scored on a five-yard run to make it 14-7. Later in the third quarter, Hanson fired a pass to Logan Lowe across the middle. Lowe broke a tackle and raced 33 yards to the end zone while Britton's kick made it 21-7.
With the Heritage offense now rolling, the Generals took to the air again. Hanson once again found Lowe, this time on a fade route, for a 13-yard touchdown to increase the Generals' lead to 28-7 with eight minutes to play in the game.
Chattooga would answer with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Cash Allen to Jamarious Mosteller to pull back within two scores with four minutes to play. However, Heritage would recover the onside kick and Hanson would put the game away on a nine-yard keeper with less than two minutes to go.
The Indians would tack on one final touchdown in the waning seconds as Allen and Mosteller connected on a 78-yard touchdown pass.
"I think we executed a little bit better tonight," Slaughter said. "The coaches made some great adjustments on the defensive side, which made a whole lot of difference. We knew this might be a trap game coming off two big emotional wins over two county rivals two weeks in a row and we came out a little flat. It took us a while to really settle in, but once we settled in, I thought we did a really good job of getting going."
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
Heritage will face Pepperell in Lindale next Friday night. It will be the final game for the Generals prior to the start of Region 6-AAAA play on Sept. 27.