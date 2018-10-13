The Heritage Generals shook off last week's disappointing loss at Pickens and picked up an important 51-13 home victory over Gilmer on Friday to keep their state playoff hopes alive.
Heritage (3-5, 2-2) led 37-7 at halftime before tacking on two more scores in the third quarter. Jeffery Curtis found the end zone three times, while quarterback Nick Hanson had a pair of touchdown passes and used his legs on a 40-yard scoring run.
No further details on the game were provided as of press time.
The Generals will head to Dalton next Friday to face off with Southeast Whitfield.
Read more on this game in Wednesday's Catoosa County News.