Senior Jeffrey Curtis scored three rushing touchdowns and Chandler Hill found the end zone twice - once on a pass and once on a kick return - as the Heritage Generals opened the 2018 season with a 41-27 home win over county rival LFO on Friday at Jeff Sims Field.
All three of Curtis's touchdowns and both of Hill's scores came in the first half as the Generals built a 35-20 halftime lead. An intense storm around 9 p.m. would delay the start of the second half for nearly 90 minutes as the two teams waited to return to the field.
Playing in a steady rain for the majority of the second half, both teams kept the ball mostly on the ground. The Generals' only score of the second half came with 14 seconds left in the third on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Nick Hanson. However, LFO speedster Ruddy Ware, who had a kickoff return for a touchdown and a 34-yard TD run in the first half, added a 71-yard kick return for the Warriors to cut the lead to 41-27 with a quarter still to play.
However, it would be the final points of the night for either team. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Heritage (1-0) will travel across town to face Ringgold next Friday, while LFO (0-1) will head to Tommy Cash Stadium to entertain the Gordon Lee Trojans.