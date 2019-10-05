It would have been virtually impossible for the Heritage Generals and the LaFayette Ramblers to top last season's incredible 49-47 shootout in Boynton.
Of course, that didn't stop them from Trion again on Friday.
The two Region 6-AAAA combatants battled tooth-and-nail all night long, but the visiting Generals were able to score twice in a 60-second span of the fourth quarter and hang on for a 37-34 road victory at Jack King Stadium.
Heritage (4-2, 1-1) led 22-14 after an exciting first half. The Generals blocked a LaFayette punt less than two minutes into the game before converting it into a 15-yard touchdown pass from Nick Hanson to Sam Randolph. A 2-point conversion to quickly make it 8-0.
After an exchange of punts, LaFayette (3-3, 1-1) got its first big play of the night as some fantastic blocking sprung receiver Sam Hall for 41 yards on a screen pass that moved the ball inside the Heritage 5-yard line. Jamario Clements would bull his way in from the 2-yard line on the very next play to pull LaFayette within a point at 8-7.
Following another exchange of punts, Heritage went on an impressive 16-play, 85-yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock in the second quarter. The Generals overcame an intentional grounding penalty as Randolph picked up 29 yards on a third-and-27 call to keep the chains moving. Maddox Rose scored from three yards out and Anderson Britton’s point-after extended Heritage’s lead back to eight points with 5:21 left in the half.
Two more touchdowns would come just seconds apart later in the second quarter.
A 32-yard catch by Cade Kiniry set up a 10-yard run by freshman Paxton McCrary to make the score 22-7 with 3:01 to play in the half. However, quarterback Jaylon Ramsey went 24 yards two plays into LaFayette's ensuing drive and Clements broke free for a 50-yard scoring scamper one play later to make it 22-14 at halftime.
The home team would dodge two bullets early in the third quarter. Heritage's first drive of the second half would end with a missed field goal and, following a LaFayette punt, the Rambler defense would hold on fourth-and-one from its own 43-yard line as Brady Beard and Ben Maanum stacked up Rose at the line to get the ball back for the offense.
Just three plays later, Clements thrilled the Rambler faithful with an unbelievable 43-yard touchdown run that saw him disappear into a pile of would-be Heritage tacklers before escaping to daylight. Max Studdard's point-after once again pulled LaFayette to within a single point of the lead, 22-21, with 2:35 left in the third.
A fired-up LaFayette defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball back for the offense with less than a minute to go in the quarter and the Orange-and-Black responded with a nine-play, 72-yard drive, all of which came on the ground. Ramsey would handle the last 35 yards on a 30-yard jaunt and a 5-yard keeper one play later. A conversion attempt failed, but LaFayette had its first lead of the night, 27-22, with 9:38 remaining.
However, the lead would be short-lived as Heritage went 60 yards in eight plays in just three minutes. Receiver Dylan Bryan caught three passes on the drive, including a clutch 16-yard grab on a fourth-and-seven call. One play later, Rose hauled in a swing pass and took advantage of a great clear-out block by lineman Kobe McAlister, to complete the 18-yard touchdown and give the Generals a 30-27 lead with 6:31 left to play.
The Generals’ special teams would come up big seconds later as they forced a LaFayette fumble after a short kickoff, recovering the ball at the Ramblers’ 34-yard line. Three plays later, Bryan got a step on a defender and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to give his team its biggest lead of the night, 37-27, with 5:31 to go.
But LaFayette wasn't done just yet.
The Ramblers covered 63 yards on their next drive in just six plays, all via the run. Ramsey accounted for 57 yards on four carries, including an 11-yard scamper with 3:36 to play that pulled his team back to within three points of the lead.
However, LaFayette's offense would not get the ball back as Bryan made a huge third-down catch, diving to grab the ball off the top of his shoelaces, to keep the drive alive. One play later, a 15-yard facemask penalty on the Ramblers would give the Generals one final automatic first down that allowed the visitors to run out the clock.
Hanson finished the game 17-of-34 in the air for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Bryan led all receivers with eight catches for 95 yards, while Randolph had six catches for 91 yards. McCrary led the Generals’ ground game with 38 yards on 14 carries.
For the second time this season, Ramsey and Clements both eclipsed the century mark on the ground. Ramsey went for 179 yards on 14 carries with Clements picking up 136 yards on 18 carries. Trey Taylor added 36 yards on eight attempts, while Hall’s catch was the only completed pass of the night for LaFayette.
Both teams will get set for crucial region games next Friday night. Heritage will be back at home to face defending region champion Pickens, while LaFayette will travel to Tunnel Hill to take on the Northwest Bruins.
Read more on this game Wednesday’s Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.