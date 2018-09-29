Early in the second half, a pale yellow full moon began peeking through the clouds behind Heritage High School's stadium.
And perhaps that celestial sight is the best way to explain the craziness that was Friday night's Heritage-LaFayette football game.
In a game that saw the Generals lead 35-0 in the first quarter and 49-13 at halftime, the home team had to turn away the Ramblers on a 2-point conversion with 2:29 left to play and recover the ensuing onside kick to finally put away never-say-die LaFayette, 49-47, on a wet and muddy night in Boynton.
"We're 1-0 tonight and that's really all that matters," said Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter afterward. "We said we were looking to go 1-0 tonight and we did, no matter what the score was."
The Region 6-AAAA contest featured 1,078 yards of total offense - 570 by the visitors - including 16 offensive plays over 20 yards of more, seven of which went for touchdowns. Both teams' starting quarterbacks threw for over 200 yards and both teams had running backs that rushed for more than two bills.
It also featured two recovered onside kicks, two interceptions, including one that was returned for a score, a defensive stand late in the first half and two giant swings in momentum, one for Heritage in the first half and one for LaFayette in the second.
Heritage scored offensive touchdowns on four of its first five possessions, thanks in part to a pair of onside kicks that the Ramblers could not corral. Their second drive of the night ended on an interception by LaFayette's Drake Bing, but the Generals would return the favor and then some. Zach Brown deflected a Vyshonn Daniel pass into the waiting arms of linebacker Maddox Rose, who wove his way through traffic for 43-yard touchdown to help stake his team to the big early lead.
LaFayette would finally get on the board late in the first quarter as a 52-yard run by Jalen Suttle set up Alan Hu's 16-yard scoring burst one play later. But Heritage would counter on Nolan Letzgus' second long touchdown reception of the first half, this one from 51 yards out.
Both teams would score once more before the half ended. Andrew Pendergrass caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:35 left, only to see Heritage's Jeffrey Curtis waltz into the endzone from five yards out just over two minutes later. LaFayette would get the final possession of the half with 5:11 remaining and marched from its own 20 all the way inside the Heritage 5. However, a false start penalty and an incomplete pass would prevent the Ramblers from adding any more points before the buzzer.
However, it would be a much diferent story in the second half.
Pendergrass would haul in a 6-yard touchdown catch and Suttle would rip off a 57-yard touchdown run to make it 49-27. Tyrese Marsh's diving interception near midfield would get the ball back for LaFayette and the Ramblers would score four plays later on a 19-yd burst by Suttle with 1:34 left in the third.
After LaFayette would take over at its own 29 following a Heritage punt with just over nine minutes remaining in the game, Suttle ran a jet sweep around right end for a 71-yard score to pull his team within eight at 49-41. Then, following another Heritage punt, LaFayette clicked off a crisp 81-yard drive, capped by Hu's 25-yard scoring run up the middle.
However, the Ramblers could not connect on the tying conversion pass in the back of the endzone and Curtis would pounce on LaFayette's attempted onside kick moments later. The burly senior running back would then break off a 17-yard first-down run to help salt the game away.
"LaFayette did a great job," Slaughter said. "They are really well coached and (Coach Paul Ellis) is doing a great job. He's really got them turned around and they made some good adjustments.
"We were hoping to come out (in the second half) and get down hill. But we lost our center (with an injury) and our (shot)gun snaps were little questionable, so we decided to come out in an I-formation. But we couldn't dominate up front the way we needed to. We had to jump back into the gun once they scored a couple of more times and once we did that, it was hard to get back into a rhythm. It just snowballed. We couldn't get the momentum back and we just couldn't quite stop the bleeding.
"But as bad as we were defensively in the second half, we made a play to keep them out of the endzone on the 2-point conversion. That's really all that matters."
Curtis finished with 229 yards rushing on 26 carries, including a 52-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. Quarterback Nick Hanson was 14-of-27 with 245 of his 271 yards coming in the first half. The sophomore also scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Letzgus had a monster night with six catches for 157 yards and two scores, including a 45-yarder in the first half. Chandler Hill also added a 62-yard touchdown grab in the first quarter, while kicker Ryan Craft was 7-of-7 on extra points.
Suttle, who gained 50 yards on three first-half carries, finished with 212 yards on just eight rushes for LaFayette. The Ramblers finished with 332 yards in the ground and another 238 in the air as Daniel was 19-of-27. Pendergrass finished with seven catches for 127 yards, while Austin Rodgers had six catches for 69 yards. Max Studdard hit on five PAT's, but missed a chance to go 6-for-6 due to a low snap that prevented him from getting the kick off.
Ellis took responsibility for the two onside kicks in the first half.
"We had seen them do that on film, but it's hard to work on those in the gym when it's raining," he said. "The ball doesn't roll the same on the gym floor, so that's my fault all the way.
"But I'm super proud of the way our kids responded in that second half. We kept them off the scoreboard, but we just couldn't get them checked up in the first half. We gave them multiple looks in the second half and that helped us. I can't say enough about our kids and our coaches though. We kept telling them to just keep believing that we might get back in this thing and they did. They trusted us and they'll be able to look back on this one fondly because of how they finished."
Heritage (2-4 overall, 1-1 region) will head to Jasper next week for a tough battle against unbeaten Pickens, while it will get no easier for LaFayette (4-2, 1-1) as they will be back at home to face Northwest Whitfield.