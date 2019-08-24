A packed house at LFO’s Tommy Cash Stadium got their money's worth and then some on Friday night.
But in the end, though, it was the visiting Heritage Generals that cashed in when they needed it the most.
Two final defensive stands in the final two minutes of the game finally allowed the Generals to salt away a dramatic 17-16 victory over the Warriors in the season opener for both teams.
“I can't even remember all the crazy plays and penalties,” said a relieved Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter afterward. “It was an ugly one, but at the end of the day, it's 1-0 and that's all we care about it. It would have been real easy, with all the stuff that happened in the second half, for either side to just kind of quit, but no one did.
“I was proud of our guys and hats off to (LFO head coach) Bo Campbell. He did a great job. LFO’s going to have a great season. He's got a good program and he's got his guys going in the right direction. I was just glad our guys were able to pull it out and get one more point than they did tonight.”
Heritage looked out of sync at times and nearly did itself in with 18 penalties for 178 yards - LFO would be flagged eight times for 109 yards – but the Navy-and-Red would get on the board twice in just over a minute to go ahead 14-0. Jevonnie Womble scored on a 38-yard run with 2.3 seconds left in the opening quarter and, after a failed conversion attempt and a three-and-out by the Generals, LFO quarterback Malachi Powell hit receiver Jacob King for a 58-yard scoring strike. Womble would then run in the conversion to put the Warriors up by two touchdowns.
Heritage, who had just 21 yards of offense and no first downs in the first quarter, finally got into a rhythm on its first possession of the second quarter. They would move the ball from their own 49-yard line into the LFO red zone before quarterback Nick Hanson set up a middle screen to running back Maddox Rose, who went into the endzone from 16 yards out. Anderson Britton's point after sliced LFO’s lead in half.
Two penalties would back the Warriors up inside their own 5-yard line on their ensuing possession and a high snap on a punt would go out of the back of the endzone for a Heritage safety. The Generals nearly cut into the lead even more in the final minute of the first half, but Britton came up just short on a 54-yard field goal attempt.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Heritage would take possession at its own 47-yard line and got a 25-yard scamper by Rose on the first play of the fourth quarter to put the Generals in business. The senior would carry four more times in a row before crashing in from the 4-yard line. He would add the conversion to give Heritage its first lead of the game, 17-14, with 9:25 remaining.
The Warriors, who struggled to move the ball with any consistency during the second and third quarters, finally got going on its next drive as they moved from their own 20 down to the Heritage 3 in 12 plays. They converted three consecutive third downs, including a big 25-yard catch by Womble, as they looked to regain the lead with just over two minutes to play.
However, LFO would lose the ball in a mass of humanity at the line of scrimmage. Matthew Jackson would pounce on the loose pigskin for Heritage with 2:09 remaining to seemingly ice the victory for his team. But on the ensuing play, Hanson had to climb the ladder to retrieve an errant snap and he would step on the end line in a scramble to avoid a sack. The ensuing safety would cut the Generals’ lead to one and give the Warriors the ball back with 2:07 to play.
Britton would back the Warriors up to their own 25-yard on a great free kick, but two 15-yard penalties on Heritage would bring the ball into Generals territory as the clock ticked under two minutes to go. King would catch a 7-yard pass down to the Heritage 37, but the Generals’ defense would bow its neck one final time and stop LFO on a fourth-down run to get the ball back with 1:35 to play.
Another 25 yards in penalties would back up Heritage even more, but on third-and-11 from the Heritage 20, the Warriors were called for a defensive chop block and the resulting first down would allow Hanson to kneel twice and seal the victory.
“Our focus was in the wrong place,” Slaughter said of the fruitless first quarter. “We need to focus more on each other and not the situation, but I thought we did a much better job making that adjustment in the second half.”
The Generals finished with just 213 total yards. Hanson was 11-of-20 in the air for 99 yards and one interception. Logan Lowe led all Heritage receivers with 51 yards on five catches, while Rose ran for 73 yards on 11 attempts. Lowe also came up with a big fumble recovery for the Generals late in the first half after LFO had moved the ball to the Heritage 24-yard line in the final minute.
Womble finished with 102 yards rushing on nine carries for the LFO, while James Beddington picked up 50 yards on 13 carries. The Warriors finished with 226 rushing yards on 46 attempts. Powell was an efficient 4-of-6 in the air for 102 yards with King catching 3 balls for 77 yards. Blake Thornburg also had a pick for the LFO defense.
Slaughter called the final few minutes of the game “a roller coaster ride”.
“You sign up for a job where you have to count on teenagers to go do their thing and sometimes you don't know what you're going to get,” he said. “But sometimes they also make unbelievable plays. You just have to love (going on) that journey with them.”
Heritage (1-0) will have another big county rivalry game next Friday at home against Ringgold, while LFO (0-1) will try to regroup when they travel to Chickamauga to face Gordon Lee.