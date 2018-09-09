After dropping the first two games of the season, the Pepperell Dragons earned a 31-17 victory at Heritage on Friday. The Generals led 10-7 after the first quarter, but the Dragons quickly turned things around and took a 21-17 lead at halftime before holding the Generals scoreless for the rest of the game.
Camron Miles scored two touchdowns and made some big defensive plays for the Dragons (1-2)
Heritage fell behind 7-0, but got a Clint Petteys TD catch from Nick Hanson and a 31-yard Nolan Letzgus field goal to take a three-point lead after the first quarter.
Pepperell regained the lead early in the second quarter, but Heritage would make it 17-14 after a 15-yard run by Jeffery Curtis. However, the Dragons would get a final TD in the final two minutes of the first half and used a third-quarter field goal and a fourth-quarter touchdown to seal the victory.
No further details were provided as of press time.
Heritage will be off this week as they get set to travel to Ridgeland for the first Region 6-AAAA contest of the season on Sept. 21.