The Chattooga Indians (2-1) took advantage of some Heritage mistakes and dropped the Generals to 1-2 overall after a 55-20 victory in Summerville on Friday.
Chattooga returned a Heritage fumble 75 yards for a touchdown in the first half and answered the Generals' first score of the game by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to help forge a 34-7 halftime advantage.
Another Heritage fumble on a kick return early in the fourth quarter would set up yet another Indians touchdown.
Dylan Bryan had a 33-yard touchdown catch from Nick Hanson late in the first half for the Generals and Jeffrey Curtis would add a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
No further details were available as of press time.
Heritage will return home next Friday to face a solid Pepperell team.