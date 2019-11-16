An excellent 8-3 season came to an end for the Heritage Generals on Friday night as St. Pius X rolled into Boynton and pulled away in the second half for a 42-14 victory in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Golden Lions would use two short runs by Cam Wingo in the final four minutes of the half to take a 14-0 lead. But Nick Hanson would find Logan Lowe for a 48-yard scoring strike in the closing seconds of the half as the Generals pulled back to within seven points of the lead at intermission.
However, St. Pius' patented triple-option offense would make it presents known in the second half.
They would open the third quarter on a long drive before quarterback Dennis O'Shea found Wingo on a 33-yard catch-and-run to add to the lead. Then, after a three-and-out by the Generals, St Pius would go back to work. This time it was Mason Benefield scoring on another short touchdown run to boost the lead to 28-7 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Golden Lions would tack on two more touchdowns in the final quarter, one on a run and another on a pass, while Heritage would get its final points on a 37-yard touchdown toss from Hanson to Sam Randolph midway through the period. Anderson Britton would connect on both of his extra point tries on the night.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
St. Pius (6-5) will head to Woodward Academy next Friday to face the War Eagles in a second round matchup.