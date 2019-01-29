The Georgia Sports Writers Association have announced its 2018 All-State football teams and the wait was worth it for several players from Catoosa and Walker Counties.
A total of 17 players from the two-county area were named to either the first team, second team or honorable mention lists.
Four players from four different area schools earned first-team status.
Heritage senior Jeffery Curtis was named to the first team offense in Class 4A as an athlete, while Ridgeland senior offensive lineman Fred Norman joined him on the first team. In Class 3A, senior Andre Tarver of Ringgold was named to the first team offense as an athlete, while LFO senior punter Charlie Harless was also a first team selection.
Curtis rushed for 1,073 yards and 14 touchdowns, had a TD catch and a TD pass, punted for a 36.7 yard average and added 46 tackles and six sacks on defense for the Generals, who advanced to the state playoffs. Meanwhile, Norman was an imposing figure on the front line as he helped pave the way for the Panthers to the second round of the playoffs.
Not only did Tarver catch 34 passes for 405 yards and six TD's, he also rushed for 525 yards and five scores, while racking up 50 tackles, 40 assists and eight tackles for loss on defense. And colleges have taken a recent interest in Harless, whose average of 46.5 yards on just 23 punts this past season was one of the top averages in the state.
Making second team All-State in Class 4A was running back Jordan Blackwell, linebacker Calvin Dallas, defensive back Terrance Roberts and kicker Conner Middleton, all of Ridgeland, while Heritage was represented on the second team by wide receiver Nolan Letzgus and offensive lineman Kobe McAllister.
Honorable mention selections in Class 4A included LaFayette's Austin Rodgers (wide receiver), and Andrew Pendergrass (athlete), Heritage's Derek Gibson (offensive lineman) and Ridgeland's Jordan Hughley (defensive back). Roberts also made honorable mention as an athlete.
In Class 3A, Ringgold offensive lineman Reid Williams and LFO defensive lineman James Beddington were named as second team selections, while LFO's Blake Farmer (offensive line) was an honorable mention pick. Tarver was also named second team as a defensive back.
Cedar Grove's Jadon Haselwood, who recently committed to the University of Oklahoma, was the overall All-Classification Player of the Year for the state.