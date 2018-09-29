Two fourth-quarter touchdowns, one on a pass and one on a run, erased a 12-7 deficit and gave the Gordon Lee Trojans a 21-12 home victory over Bowdon at Billy Neil Ellis Stadium on Friday night.
It was just the fifth all-time victory for the Trojans in 31 tries over the Red Devils and their first win over a Bowdon team since 2007.
Gordon Lee defense, which had given up 154 yards rushing in the first half, limited the Red Devils to just 33 yards on the ground in the second half, while they surrendered just 17 yards passing for the entire game.
The Trojans (2-4, 1-2) drew first blood on a 49-yard touchdown run by Gage Stephens with 5:50 left in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was missed.
Gordon Lee would answer on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Hodson to Jacob Neal with 45 seconds to play in the first quarter. Lee Frye's kick would give the Trojans a brief 7-6 lead.
But midway through the second quarter, Bowdon would strike again, this time through the air as Mo Raymond hit Aaron Christopher with a 16-yard scoring strike. A two-point conversion run failed, but the Red Devils would take the five-point advantage into the locker room.
The Trojans defense, however, would answer the call in the second half.
After Gordon Lee had a punt blocked at its own 29 with 3:47 to go in the third quarter - a penalty on Bowdon would negate a touchdown return on the play - Neal would thwart the drive with an interception in the waning moments of the quarter to keep his team in the game.
The final period would belong to the Gordon Lee offense. Hodson would find Henry Ellis on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 8:26 to play and, after forcing a Bowdon punt, Hodson would put the game on ice with a 41-yd scoring scamper. Frye would kick both extra points.
Balance was the name of the game for the home team as they rushed for 186 yards on 39 carries. Hodson threw for 188 yards on 11-of-16 attempts. He also led the team with 103 yards rushing on 21 carries. Brody Cobb had 13 rushes for 55 yards, while Ellis hauled in five passes for 106 yards.