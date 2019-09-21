After Darlington gave up 20 unanswered points to Sonoraville two weeks ago, Tiger head coach Tommy Atha had a goal in mind for his team this week — get off to a quick start and keep it going.
That was punctuated Friday night with two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game and a 57-6 blowout victory over Gordon Lee at Chris Hunter Stadium.
“We wanted to get off to a fast start,” Atha said. “We haven’t gotten off to a very good start against Gordon Lee for the past several years, and that’s a tribute to them because they always play tremendously hard.”
The defense shined for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0) as they held Gordon Lee to 174 yards of offense. The defense also got in on the scoring when Cade Brock — who’s committed to UGA as a preferred walk-on — forced a fumble on the Trojan’s first play from scrimmage of the third quarter and fellow Georgia commit Tate Ratledge scooped the ball up and ran 25 yards for a touchdown.
The Tigers’ secondary also played a big role with Kobe Nadu and Hampton Watkins each hauling in an interception.
The Tigers scored another touchdown less than a minute earlier in the third when Kolin Rogers scored on a 5-yard run — his fourth and final of the night — for a 43-0 score. Rogers finished with 76 yards on 13 carries.
Rogers’ efforts in the backfield allowed quarterback Griffin Brewster to open up the passing game, going 13-of-17 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Brewster and the Tigers were able to spread the ball around against the Trojans as five different receivers caught passes.
Watkins led the receiving core with four catches and 44 yards. Trystin Wright, Gil Mauer and Patrick Shelley each had three catches for the Tigers, and Wright had 46 yards and two touchdowns. Darlington’s final touchdown came on an 11-yard run from Darius Smith.
The Tigers kept the Trojans (2-2, 0-1) out of the end zone until late in the game when Nate Dunfee broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run as time expired. Dunfee finished with 34 yards on seven carries, and Coleby Casteel led the Trojans on the ground with 40 yards on 13 carries.
The Trojans will be at home on Friday to face Trion for Homecoming.