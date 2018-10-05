North Cobb Christian improved to 6-0 for the first time after beating Gordon Lee, 29-7, on Homecoming in Kennesaw.
The Eagles scored the final 23 points of the game on the strength of a powerful offense and a punishing defense.
The Eagles ran for 280 yards, including 105 from senior quarterback Jake Watson. The NCC defense gave up just 197 yards of offense and caused three turnovers. The Eagles’ defense was perfect after a 16-yard touchdown run by Gordon Lee quarterback Hunter Hodson with 5:55 left in the first quarter that gave the Trojans a 7-6 lead.
A 10-point second quarter gave the Eagles the lead back and set the stage for what would be a dominant second half. A 1-yard score by Watson extended the lead to 16-7 at the half, and fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Watson (65 yards) and Ryan Pruitt (23 yards) put the game out of reach.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee (2-5, 1-3) were not available as of press time.
The Trojans will enjoy an open date next Friday before a trip to Region 6-A toughie Mt. Zion-Carroll on Oct. 19.