Junior Tucker Miller scored twice and picked off a pair of passes to help the Gordon Lee Trojans claim their first victory of the season with a 21-13 home win over Dade County on Friday night.
Gordon Lee thwarted the Wolverines early by forcing and recovering a fumble inside their own 10-yard line. Miller would score his first touchdown of the night later in the quarter as he got wide open behind the Dade County defense on a 60-yard scoring strike from quarterback Hunter Hudson on a third-and-11 call.
Trojans would lead 14-0 at halftime, but the intermission would last close to two hours as the teams waited out a lightning delay.
Hudson also added a 50-yard touchdown run of his own.
No further details were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will travel to LFO this coming Friday to face off with the Warriors.