Even though neither team would be hoisting a Region 6-A championship trophy this season, there was still something to play for during Thursday night's season finale between the St. Francis Knights and the Gordon Lee Trojans in Chickamauga.
For St. Francis, who entered the game clinging to the 24th and final spot in the Class 1A Private School power rankings, it was a chance to try and cement a state playoff berth. For Gordon Lee, who came into the game 34th in the Class 1A Public School power rankings, it was a chance to end the season with a win and potentially spoil the Knights' state playoff dreams.
But in the end, it was the Knights who got the better of the Trojans with a 28-7 victory in the schools' first-ever football meeting.
St. Francis (5-5) took the opening kickoff from their own 42-yard line and drove just inside the Gordon Lee 20. But the Trojans' defense stiffened and forced an incomplete on fourth-and-long to thwart the Knights' first scoring chance.
However, the Trojans couldn't stop the Knights' second chance, which came on their second possession. They went 79 yards in just four plays. Quarterback Josh Gil through a 25-yard pass to Alex Belin before finding Josh Harps-zhu behind the defense for 42-yard touchdown with 4:21 left in the opening quarter. Harps-zhu would then kick the first of four extra points on the night.
Cade Peterson would pick off Gil pass to end St. Francis's next possession and the Trojans would hold on to the ball for over six and a half minutes, driving from their own 20 down to the Knights' 24. However a 15-yard penalty would force Gordon Lee to go to the air and Isaiah Wadsworth would pick off Hunter Hodson in the end zone to end the lengthy drive.
The Knights would score twice in the final six minutes of the half. The 51-yard pickup by Isaiah Wadsworth on a screen pass helped set up a one-yard plunge by Gil with 3:16 left before intermission and the visitors would tack on one final score with 34 seconds left in the half as Wadsworth took a quick screen and danced through the defense for an 18-yard score to make it 21-0 at the half.
Punts and turnovers would be the story for most of the third quarter, but St. Francis would stick one more in the endzone with 1:45 to play in the period on a 5-yard run by Hunter Jones.
Gordon Lee would go down swinging and they would finally connect in the fourth quarter. Hodson found Miller for 63 yards and later for 19 yards on a third-and-9 call. Then on fourth-and-goal, Miller would take an inside shovel pass and get over the goal line from two yards out, while Lee Frye's would boot what became the final point of the season for the Trojans.
The Trojans (2-8) finished with 129 yards on the ground. Hodson had 40 yards on 11 carries, followed by Brody Cobb with 39 yards on 11 carries and Miller with 37 yards on six carries. Miller also had four catches 92 yards, accounting for all of Hudson's positive yards through the air, while he also intercepted a pass on defense.
Coach Greg Ellis said despite the record, he knew his players gave a solid effort every time they took the field.
"The kids were here at practice everyday and working," he said. "We got put in a bad situation at the very beginning of the year (with injuries). We weathered through it, but we also played some pretty good teams this year too. You just can't win them all."
And while the senior class will be missed, Ellis believes the future is still bright for the Trojans.
"We have 18 sophomores that just walked off this field and hopefully in the next two years they're really going to be something," he added. "These kids really got after it this season. They loved it and that's what this whole high school experience is about."