The LaFayette Ramblers, trailing by three points midway through the fourth quarter, got two late Jamario Clements touchdown runs and left Shannon with a 18-16 victory over the homestanding Model Blue Devils on Friday night.
LaFayette would get on the board late in the first quarter on a 70-yard touchdown run by Jalen Suttle. The extra point was missed.
Model would finally break through with less than a minute to go before halftime as an interception set the table for 20-yard field goal that cut the Ramblers’ lead to 6-3 at intermission.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Blue Devils took the lead for the first time as quarterback Jabari Burge found Richmond Sims on a 32-yard pass before Sam Silver crashed in from the 1. Model would miss the extra point, but took its first lead, 9-6, with 10 minutes to go in the fourth.
However, the Ramblers would drive right back down field to an answer Model’s touchdown with a 3-yard scoring run by Clements. The extra point was no good, but LaFayette forged back in front, 12-9.
One final touchdown run by Clements, this one from five yards out with about three minutes remaining and set up by a 43-yard run by Jaylon Ramsey, would all but seal the victory. A conversion attempt failed, but the Ramblers held a two-score advantage, 18-9.
The Blue Devils put up the night’s final points in the final minute of the game as Burge broke free for a 8-yard run. However, LaFayette was able to corral Model's onside kick attempt and the Ramblers would run out the clock to claim the victory.
The Ramblers had 294 yards of total offense with 192 coming on the ground. Individual statistics were not provided as of press time.
LaFayette (1-0) will be in action next Friday night at Jack King Stadium when the visiting Fannin County Rebels come to town.
Read more on this game in next Wednesday’s Walker County Messenger and Catoosa County News.