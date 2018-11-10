Sixth-ranked Marist scored 24 points in second quarter alone and the War Eagles would go on to beat Heritage, 61-20, in an opening-round Class AAAA state playoff game in Atlanta.
Marist (9-2) led 10-0 after one quarter of play before piling it on in the second stanza. They would score twice in the final five minutes of the half to take a big lead into the locker room and a 66-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter would extend the advantage to 41-0.
Heritage would find the endzone twice in the third quarter. Receiver Nolan Letzgus caught the Marist defense off-guard with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Clint Petteys and, following another War Eagle touchdown, Wes Lozano would cap a drive with a 3-yard TD run.
Both teams would add one final touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Heritage score came on a 13-yard pass from Nick Hanson to senior Taylor Dyer in the final minute of play.
No further details were available as of press time.
Heritage ended it season with a 5-6 overall record.