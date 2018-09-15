It may not have been the prettiest game ever played, but for the Darlington Tigers, it was plenty effective.
The Tigers recovered from an early gut punch by the Gordon Lee Trojans and used a steady running game and a short passing game to take control and score a 24-7 victory in Chickamauga on Friday night.
After forcing a three-and-out on Darlington's opening possession, the Trojans stunned the Tigers as quarterback Tucker Miller, lined up at running back, took a handoff from Blake Groce, planted his feet and fired downfield to a wide-open Jacob Neal, who outran the Darlington secondary for an 80-yard touchdown. Lee Frye's extra point gave the home team a fast 7-0 lead.
The Trojans' energy remained high after stopping the Tigers on fourth-and-short at the Gordon Lee 31-yard line on Darlington's ensuing possession. But Casey Gunn would come up with an interception moments later to swing the momentum back towards the visitors and Gunn would get his team on the board five plays later. After running down the sideline, he made a diving catch in the endzone on a 34-yard pass from quarterback Frank Manning. The first of three Alex Little PAT's tied up the score with just 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Gordon Lee punt, Darlington went 83 yards in 14 plays, taking over six minutes off the clock. Kolin Rogers would carry six times on the drive, including the final two yards that put his team up 14-7 with 3:05 left in the half.
The lead would remain 14-7 to start the third quarter and the Darlington defense would come up big to force an incomplete pass on fourth down at their own 35-yard line. Rogers, who gained 54 yards on 13 first-half carries, ripped off a 56-yard run on the Tigers' first snap of the second half before Demetrius Rogers picked up the final nine yards one play later to extend the lead to 21-7.
The Darlington defense would take over from there. They would force three punts and came up with two fumbles, both within a 2:30 span of the third quarter, to help seal the victory. Little would tack on a 21-yard chip shot field goal with 4:13 left in the third to account for what would be the final three points of the night.
Manning was 10-of-18 for 105 yards in the air to five different receivers. Gunn led the way with three receptions for 43 yards, while Kolin Rogers' 136 yards on 18 carries paced the ground game.
Following the 81 yards they gained on their first two plays of night, the Trojans managed just 100 yards the rest of the way. Miller was 2-of-9 in the air for 86 yards, while Cade Peterson was the leading rusher with 49 yards on just two attempts.
Darlington (4-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-A North) will be at home to face Mt. Zion-Carroll next Friday night, while Gordon Lee (1-3, 0-1) will go on the road to take on Trion.