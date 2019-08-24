Dalton running back Jahmyr Gibbs came to Don Patterson Field on Friday night with all the credentials of a preseason Class 6A All-State player.
Then he went out and proved it.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Georgia Tech commit ran 24 times for just over 400 yards and scored eight touchdowns in the Catamounts’ 62-10 victory over the Tigers in the season-opener for both teams. Three of his TD runs were over 50 yards and he had another long scoring run negated by a penalty. He did not play in the fourth quarter.
Dalton (1-0) led 21-0 in the first quarter when the Tigers finally got on board with a field goal. It was 34-3 in the second quarter when Ringgold (0-1) was able to put together a 78-yard scoring drive. Sophomore quarterback Kyle White scored on a 4-yard run with 35 seconds left in the half, but that would be the last points of the night for the home team.
Individual statistics for the Tigers had not been provided as of press time.
Ringgold will look to regroup on the road next Friday night when they travel to Catoosa County rival Heritage.
Read more on this game in this Wednesday's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.