The Ridgeland Panthers opened the 2018 state football playoffs by putting up 34 points against the sixth-ranked defense in a Class AAAA in a victory over Flowery Branch last week.
However, they would find the going whole lot tougher on Friday night.
Facing a Cartersville team that came into the game allowing just a shade over six points per contest, the Panthers managed just seven points - courtesy of a fourth-quarter touchdown - as the second-ranked Purple Hurricanes scored 21 points in the third quarter in route to a 41-7 victory at chilly Weinman Stadium.
A stout Cartersville defense refused to let Ridgeland get any type of offensive rhythm going until the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late.
Ridgeland managed just one first down in the first two quarters and finally crossed into Cartersville territory in the waning seconds of the first half. However, a five-yard penalty pushed them back to the Panthers' side of the 50-yard-line and the Canes would pick off a pass to end the half.
"That (team) is typical of this state in the football playoffs," Ridgeland head coach Cortney Braswell said. "We had the opportunity to this year to play five ranked opponents and we came out of those games 2 - 3. We know we have a lot of improving to do, but the best part was that it's a chance to learn. We learned tonight that we're going to have to play a lot better and execute our things a lot better."
The Ridgeland defense opened the game by stopping Cartersville on fourth and short near midfield. Julian Brooks knifed through the line to stop tailback Marcus Gary one yard short of the first down, but the Panthers would fumble the ball two plays later.
Cartersville would take advantage as quarterback Tee Webb mixed his passing with the running of Gary on a 10 play, 49-yard drive. Gary capped the march with a five-yard run and the first of five extra points by Oscar Hernandez gave the Canes a 7-0 lead.
The Canes would pick off a Nathan Carver pass just two plays later and the offense went 46 yards on four passes by Webb. The final 30 came on a TD pass to Dadrian Dennis.
Cartersville would add to its lead with 8:30 left in the second quarter as Webb, facing fourth-and-10 Ridgeland 30-yard-line, lofted a pass in the endzone for 6-foot-5 tight end Jackson Lowe and the University of Tennessee commitment hauled it in for the first of his three touchdowns on the night.
Up 20-0 to start the second half, Cartersville would score three times in the final 5:13 of the third quarter to blow the game open.
A play fake would leave Lowe wide open in the end zone for a 23-yard scoring strike, while a 44-yard interception return by Sunni Moorehead just two minutes later would add to the lead.
Tanner Hill, inserted back under center after Carver was shaken up, hit A'zavier Blackwell for a 58-yard gain to get Ridgeland inside the Canes' 25-yard line. But Evan Slocum would step in front of another Hill pass moments later and returned it all the way to the Panthers 20-yard line where it took the offense just four plays to get back in the endzone. Webb would find Lowe on a three-yard pass in the front corner of the endzone with four seconds left in the period to cap the scoring for the home team.
Hill would engineer the only scoring drive of the night for the Panthers following a kick return the Ridgeland 43. The senior began the drive with a 12-yard run before Terrence Roberts broke off a 33-yard scamper to move the ball to the Cartersville 10. Two plays later, following a 15-yard penalty on the Panthers, Hill found Jordan Hughley for 23 yards with Conner Middleton booting the final point of the year for the Panthers with 8:16 remaining.
The total yardage showed nearly perfect balance on offense for Cartersville. The Canes rushed 35 times for 197 yards with Gary picking up 147 of those yards on 23 attempts. Webb was 20-of-27 for 199 yards and four touchdowns. He was picked off once at the goal line by Stephon Walker. Six different players caught passes for the Canes, while Lowe was the leading receiver with six grabs for 79 yards.
Carver was 5-of-14 for 66 yards passing for Ridgeland, but was intercepted three times, while Hill went 3-of-5 for 80 yards and the one touchdown to go with the one interception. Blackwell led all receivers with 88 yards on four catches, but the Panthers were limited to just 87 yards on 17 rushes. Roberts had a team-high 36 yards on two attempts, while Jordan Blackwell was bottled up by the Canes' aggressive defense to the tune of just 25 yards on 11 attempts.
"You've got to tip your hat to (Cartersville)," Braswell added. "They were prepared and Coach (Joey) King does a really good job. For us, next season starts right now. We're going to get back to work and get those things fixed. We're already excited about the 2019 season."
As a result of the GHSA's universal coin flip, Cartersville (12-0), the Region 5 champion, will travel to Region 3 champion Baldwin (7-5) next Friday night for the state quarterfinals, while Ridgeland saw its season end with an 8-4 record.
"Anytime you can win late in the season, it's always great," Braswell said, recalling the Flowery Branch victory. "I was really proud of our kids. They showed a lot of resiliency with all the changes that we had to undergo and you have to tip your hat to those guys. This senior group will always be special to me because they set the tone and they were the beginning of the change. They will always hold a special place in my heart and we're looking forward to the next group coming up behind them."