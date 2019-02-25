FOOTBALL: Calvin Dallas selects Union College

Ridgeland High School has seen its share of football players go one to play at the next level over the years and the Panthers recently added to that list as senior Calvin Dallas put his name on a letter of intent with Union College in Barbourville, Ky.
The Bulldogs are a member of the NAIA's Appalachian Athletic Conference.
"(This day) means a lot," Dallas said just before a ceremony at the high school, attended by family and friends. "My hard work is paying off and now I get to take my football career to the next level."
Dallas, who collected 45 tackles and 26 assists as a linebacker at junior, made the leap to first team All-Region (6-AAAA) status this past fall. He finished his final season as a Panther with 80 tackles - 36 solo - with two going for a loss. He also had one forced fumble and picked off one pass to help Ridgeland reach the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs for a second consecutive year.
"When you look at him, you don't think of the prototypical linebacker," Ridgeland interim head coach Kip Klein said of the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder. "But he's got the speed and he's got the eye for the game. He can get where he needs to get and he always seems to be right there at the point of attack.
"He's put up a lot of numbers for us the past couple of years and he's been a focal point of our defense. He's right there in on everything and we're going miss him a lot. It seems like he was always the one lining people up and getting them where they needed to go."
Dallas said he really liked the campus at Union, which is located about two hours north of Knoxville, Tenn. Barbourville itself is a small town like Rossville, with a population of just over 3,500 people.
"It felt like home," he said. "They all love each other and know each other up there. I'm planning on bringing a lot to their program. I want to help turn it around."
Klein said he believes Dallas will be a good fit for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 2-8 season.
"He has a good head on his shoulders, he's got the heart for the game and he'll work hard," the coach added. "He'll be the kid that stays extra and does the little things, like working on conditioning, speed and footwork, to get to where he needs to go."
Dallas said he is currently undecided on a major.