Ridgeland tailback Jordan Blackwell was voted as the 2018 Region 6-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year.
Friday night at LaFayette, he reminded everybody why.
The senior took advantage of some stellar blocking by the Panthers' offensive line and made a few things happen on his own as he carried the ball 19 times for 260 yards and three touchdowns in Ridgeland's 42-20 victory over their Walker County rivals.
Ridgeland collected 449 total yards of offense, 406 of it coming on the ground. The Panthers ran the ball 45 times for an average of nine yards per attempt, while the defense gave up 195 yards rushing to the Ramblers and 80 more through the air.
Even with those impressive numbers, LaFayette trailed 28-20 after a 7-yard scoring pass from Jaylon Ramsey to Trey Taylor with 1:58 left in the third quarter. However, Blackwell would answer with two long touchdown runs on Ridgeland next two possessions to put the game out of reach.
Early on, LaFayette had their offense rolling. Runs of 35 and 20 yards by Ramsey help set up a 33-yard field goal from Max Studdard and, after Ridgeland fumbled at the Ramblers' 29-yard line four plays into its first possession, Jamario Clements burst up the middle and outran the Ridgeland secondary for a 66-yard scoring scamper. Studdard's extra point gave the Ramblers a 10-0 lead with 5:03 left in the opening period.
The Panthers answered back with a 26-yard Chase Watkins-to-Cade McGregor touchdown pass three minutes later to cut into LaFayette's lead. The Panthers' next possession would be halted as Drake Bing picked off Watkins in the endzone, but after forcing the Ramblers to punt, Ridgeland went on its most impressive drive of the night.
They traveled 68 yards in 12 plays, all on the ground, and overcame 20 yards in penalties as they took nearly six minutes off the clock. Twice, they converted on third down and got a big 26-yard run from Blackwell on the next-to-last play of the march before the senior capped it with a 3-yard run with 2:50 left before the half. The second of Connor Middleton's six extra points would give the Panthers a four-point lead at the break.
The third quarter would see both teams trade points on their first five combined possessions.
Terrance Roberts gave a great individual effort on a 15-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. LaFayette immediately countered as Taylor took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards from his own goal line to the Ridgeland 8. However, a big defensive play by the Panthers on third-down would force LaFayette to settle for a 32-yard Studdard field goal.
Once again Ridgeland responded, this time with a six-play, 65-yard drive as Roberts got loose around the right end for a 24-yard touchdown run which boosted the lead to 28-13 with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter.
An incredible 34-yard, third-down catch by Chase Keith would set up Taylor's touchdown grab to get it back to a one-possession game. But just two plays later, Blackwell burst through the line on his way to a 60-yard breakaway touchdown run.
Then, after forcing a LaFayette punt, King Mason came up with a clutch 13-yard, third-down catch to midfield to set up the final score. It came two plays later as Blackwell took a handoff, broke one tackle and sidestepped another before racing 49 yards to paydirt.
The Ridgeland defense would take over from there. They forced a turnover on downs at the LaFayette 42 on the Ramblers' next possession and Mason would punctuate the victory with an interception on LaFayette's final possession with less than a minute to play.
Roberts ran 17 times for 85 yards, while Watkins finished 3-of-7 for 43 yards through the air.
Clements had 18 carries for 117 yards for the Ramblers. Ramsey rushed 17 times for 81 yards, while adding 80 more yards on 5-of-13 passing.
Ridgeland (3-4, 2-1) will look to keep pace in the region standings as they welcome Pickens to Bowers and Painter Field next Friday night. Meanwhile, LaFayette (3-5, 1-3) will be off next Friday. They will return to action on Nov. 1 at Pickens.