The LFO Warriors got big plays in all three facets of the game and left Don Patterson Field with a 35-17 victory over Region 6-AAA and Catoosa County rival Ringgold on Friday night.
It marked LFO’s first three-game winning streak over Ringgold in over 20 years (1996-1998).
The defense got the Warriors on the board first. On the third play from scrimmage, linebacker Todd Thornburg stepped in front of a Kyle White pass and returned it 35 yards for the game's initial score. Alec Gentry would boot the first of five extra points to give the Red-and-White the quick 7-0 lead.
After their second drive, which took over six minutes off the clock, ended with a fumble at the Tigers’ 11-yard line, the Warriors’ defense would stop Ringgold on fourth down at the Tigers’ 40. Three plays later, Chase Rizzo took an inside handoff and bolted 31 yards for the score to make it 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
Ringgold, who never penetrated farther than the LFO 41-yard line in each of their first four possessions, would finally show some life on offense in the final 3:28 of the half.
A great throw by White and a great catch by Brayden Broome resulted in a 40-yard pickup on third down. Just four plays later, the two connected again as Broome got a step on a defender to haul in a 28-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds left before halftime. Landon Eaker’s kick would pull the home team within seven points and give them momentum going into the locker room.
However, it wouldn't take long for the Warriors to take that momentum away once the second half began.
Starting the third quarter at its own 31-yard line, LFO would use three runs by Rizzo to move the ball just shy of midfield. Then on the fourth play of the half, Javonnie Womble took a toss to the right side and got free down the sideline for a 49-yard scamper to increase the lead to 21-7.
Ringgold would answer with an 11-play drive that culminated in an 18-yard Eaker field goal with 3:53 left in the third quarter. But on the ensuing kickoff, Jacob Brown would find a seam and race 85 yards to increase LFO’s lead to 28-10.
The Tigers’ offense would stay in rhythm on its next possession as the Blue-and-White covered 64 yards in seven plays. A highlight-quality 37-yard catch by Broome would move the ball inside the LFO 15-yard line and White would dive in on a four-yard keeper with one second left on the clock to make it 28-17 and keep Ringgold’s hopes alive.
Once again, however, LFO would come up with another big play to swing the momentum back to their side.
Just three plays into their next possession, Brown took a delayed pitch from quarterback Malachi Powell, burst down the sideline and sidestepped a tackle at the Ringgold 20, before jogging into the endzone for a 64-yard score and what became the final points of the game with 9:52 remaining.
The LFO defense handled things from there. Thornburg would come up with a big fourth-down stop at the Ringgold 38 on the Tigers’ next possession and one final three-and-out with just over two minutes to play would start the celebration in earnest on the Warriors’ side of the stadium.
Brown finished with 134 yards on just eight carries, while he ended the night with well over 200 all-purpose yards. Rizzo was a workhorse with 129 yards on 17 carries, while Womble added 47 yards on four rushes. LFO attempted just one pass in the game, that coming on a halfback throw that was intercepted at the end of the first half.
White showed his toughness by rushing 18 times for 53 hard-earned yards. He also went 6-of-14 in the air for 180 yards, while Broome paced the Tigers with 134 yards on four catches. Dylan Wright had an interception on defense and Jordan Garnica also recovered a fumble for the Tigers.
LFO (2-2, 2-0) will host Haralson County for Homecoming next Friday night, while Ringgold (0-4, 0-2) will make a trip to Calhoun to face the Jackets. Calhoun will be coming into the game, fresh off its first loss to a region opponent in 18 years after a 31-7 defeat at the hands of North Murray on Friday night.
