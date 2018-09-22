The Ringgold Tigers ran into a first-half buzzsaw disguised as the Calhoun Yellow Jackets on Friday night and the top-ranked team in all of Class 3A opened up a six-touchdown lead at halftime en route to a 42-7 victory at Don Patterson Field.
Calhoun led 22-0 after the opening quarter. Gavin Gray had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brannon Spector. Bralin Barton ran one in from eight yards out and Tripp Hoblitzell came up with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.
The Jackets would tack on 20 more points in the second stanza. Zack Fuller would score on a 3-yard run and Jonkell Tolbert would thwart a Ringgold drive with an interception at the Calhoun 2-yard line. Tolbert's pick set the table for a 98-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard run by Fuller. Calhoun would score one final time before the half as Tolbert finished off a 73-yard scoring drive with an 8-yard TD run.
Cole Kibler would throw a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter to get the Tigers on the board and prevent the shutout.
No further details had been provided as of press time.
Ringgold (1-4, 0-3) will continue its Region 6-AAA schedule next Friday night at Sonoraville.