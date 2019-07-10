The Fairyland Flash swim team polished off a Chattanooga Area Swim League Red Division title on Monday night with a 423-350 victory at Calhoun.
Fairyland took the division crown with a 7-1 overall record.
Madeline Bond, Teddy Wingfield, Adelaide Bond and Hank Wingfield tied for top scorer with 19 points each for the Flash. Ellie Taliaferro was right behind with 18 points, while Frances Bohner and Will Jackson picked up 17 apiece.
Sammy Jackson and Caroline Barnes each added 15 points, followed by Harrison Barnes and Evelyn Stein with 14 and Wilder Wingfield with 13. Drew Bond and Catherine Carr chipped in with 12 points apiece. Campbell Naggar and Ben Bevill each added 11, while Kent Wingfield scored 10.
Fairyland will now set its sights on the Bill Caulkins City Meet, which will be held this Friday and Saturday at the Baylor School in Chattanooga.
In Blue Division action, the Catoosa Great White Sharks put up another solid effort, but were edged out by the visiting Dalton Dolphins, 427-375, at the Arlene Crye Pool in Fort Oglethorpe.
Leading the way for Catoosa (0-8) was Keeley Mountjoy and Emma Pulliam with 19 points each. Allie O'Donnell added 17 points in the loss, as did Helen Webb. Colson Chappelear finished the night with 16 points. Joel Motter collected 15, while Reece Gallagher and Isaac Berry had 13 each.
Evie Robison and Lulu Parkhill both put up 12 points. Callahan Tweed finished with 11, while 10-point scorers included Will Riddell, Emma Bradford and Everett Healey.
Some members of the Great White Sharks will compete at Baylor this weekend, while others will be taking part in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association’s Class B state meet in Tifton. Catoosa recently won the GRPA District 5 championship in Calhoun.