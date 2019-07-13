Ellie Taliaferro of the Fairyland Club was the high–point scorer in the Senior Girls Division at the CASL 2019 Bill Caulkins City Meet at the Baylor School over the weekend.
Taliaferro amassed 90 points for the Flash, including a new City Meet record of 23.55 seconds in the finals of the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday. The previous record of 24.07 was set by Taliaferro in Friday’s preliminaries. Taliaferro also took second in the 50-yard backstroke finals (26.46) and third in the finals of the 50-yard butterfly (25.28).
Fairyland also had two other City Meet winners. Catherine Carr won the girls’ 6 and under 25-yard freestyle in 22.82 seconds, while Kent Wingfield clocked in at 24.19 to win the boys’ 6 and under 25-yard backstroke.
CASL Blue Division champion Ooltewah took team honors with 2,546 points, followed by fellow Blue Division members Signal Mountain (2,398), Dalton (2,074.5) and Stuart Heights (1,936). Chattanooga Golf and Country Club (1,201) was fifth, while Fairyland (1,072.5) was sixth.
The rest of the field included Cleveland (297), Waterdogs (291.5), Red Bank (243.5), Big Ridge (236), Cumberland (209), Catoosa (119) and Ridgeside (105).
CASL member Calhoun did not participate in the City Meet as the Blue Barracudas elected to send its swimmers to Tifton for the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B state meet. Catoosa also sent a large contingent of its swimmers to Tifton to compete.
At that meet, Catoosa’s Great White Sharks finished sixth overall with 1,208 points. The Catoosa girls were fifth overall in the girls’ standings with 522 points, while the boys placed sixth with 490.
Catoosa’s Reece Gallagher won three state titles for the Sharks and broke four boys’ state records over the weekend. Full individual results were not available as of press time.
Fort Oglethorpe will host the GRPA Class C state meet this upcoming weekend.