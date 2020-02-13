The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association has released its All-State football teams for the 2019 season.
Ridgeland had three players selected for the Class 4A North Squad, while Heritage was represented by two players.
Seniors Logan Godfrey and Terrance Roberts were named to the Class 4A North Defense, Godfrey as a defensive lineman and Roberts as a linebacker, while senior kicker Conner Middleton made the 4A North Offense as a special teams pick.
As for the Generals, offensive lineman Kobe McAlister was named to the Class 4A North Offense and defensive lineman Lane Phillips was named to the defensive squad.