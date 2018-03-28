Local prep anglers from both Catoosa and Walker County schools earned top 20 finishes as the Northwest Georgia High School Anglers Association's most recent tournament at Weiss Lake in Centre, Ala. on March 24.
Gordon Lee's team of Henry Ellis and Ryan Eldridge took top honors with a haul of 21.24 pounds, while LFO's Zach and Christian Vaughn were second overall at 17.38 pounds.
Blake Richardson and Ethan Bone of Heritage had another solid day with 10.37 pounds, good enough for 14th place. LaFayette's Justin Gribble and Connor Wooten finished 16th (9.75), while Gordon Lee's Traven Underwood and Nick Barnes finished 19th (8.17).
The next tournament will be April 14 on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tenn.